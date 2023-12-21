Hulk Hogan Surrenders Life to Jesus Christ: 'Greatest Day of My Life'

Former American pro-wrestler Hulk Hogan announced on social media Wednesday that he gave his life to Jesus Christ at 70 years old.

"Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life," he posted to X, along with footage of the baptism. "No worries, no hate, no judgment... only love!"

Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love! pic.twitter.com/gB43hTcLU6 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 20, 2023

Hogan and his wife, Sky Daily Hogan, were baptized at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida, Fox News reports.

Indian Rocks Baptist wrote on their Instagram stories, "God is doing amazing things at Indian Rocks."

The video shows Hogan and his wife being submerged in a pool of water and coming up smiling.

They both wore white shirts and Hogan wore his signature headband and a gold cross necklace.

The professional wrestler spoke about his Christian faith earlier this year.

"I accepted Christ as my savior at 14 yrs old and the training, prayers, and vitamins kept me in the game but now that I am one with God, the main event theme of surrender, service, and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord and Savior and so it is, even now brother, AMEN!" Hogan shared on X in April.

Hogan has also posted scriptures to his social media page and wears a T-shirt with a verse from the New Testament's John 3:16 on it, which states:

"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."

As CBN Digital reported earlier this month, famed rapper and reggaeton artist Daddy Yankee also gave his life to Jesus Christ.

"What good will it be for a man to gain the whole world, yet forfeit his soul?" he said at the final show of his farewell tour at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, quoting Mark 8:36. "That is why, tonight, I recognize, and I am not ashamed to tell the whole world, that Jesus lives in me and that I will live for Him."

The celebrity told the cheering crowd he would be starting a new chapter going by Ramón Ayala, his birth name.

All the tools that I have in my possession such as music, social networks, platforms, a microphone — everything that Jesus gave me — is now for His kingdom," Ayala said. "Thank you very much, Puerto Rico, and I hope that you walk with me in this new beginning."

"To all the people who followed me, follow Jesus Christ, who is the way, the truth, and the life," he continued, referring to John 14:6. "Just like Jesus, with His mercy, allowed me to travel the world, in your mercy, Father, I hope You allow me to evangelize the world from Puerto Rico. Amen."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***