'Jesus Lives in Me': Rapper Daddy Yankee Gives Powerful Speech, Devoting Himself to Christianity

Famed rapper and reggaeton artist Daddy Yankee is retiring and dedicating himself to his faith.

“What good will it be for a man to gain the whole world, yet forfeit his soul?” he said at the final show of his farewell tour at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, quoting Mark 8:36. “That is why, tonight, I recognize, and I am not ashamed to tell the whole world, that Jesus lives in me and that I will live for Him.”

The celebrity told the cheering crowd he would be starting a new chapter going by Ramón Ayala, his birth name, according to NBC News.

“All the tools that I have in my possession such as music, social networks, platforms, a microphone — everything that Jesus gave me — is now for His kingdom,” Ayala said. “Thank you very much, Puerto Rico, and I hope that you walk with me in this new beginning.”

“To all the people who followed me, follow Jesus Christ, who is the way, the truth and the life,” he continued, referring to John 14:6. “Just like Jesus, with His mercy, allowed me to travel the world, in your mercy, Father, I hope You allow me to evangelize the world from Puerto Rico. Amen.”

There were dozens of drones outside the venue depicting a cross alongside the message, “Cristo viene,” which translates in English to, “Christ will come.”

In an Instagram post in Spanish, Ayala referenced Matthew 16:26-27, which reads, “And what do you benefit if you gain the whole world but lose your own soul? Is anything worth more than your soul? For the Son of Man will come with his angels in the glory of his Father and will judge all people according to their deeds” (NLT).

