Hulk Hogan Invites Fans to Turn to Jesus: 'Knowing of Jesus and Knowing Him Are 2 Different Things'

Famed wrestler Hulk Hogan is opening up about his walk with Jesus Christ since publicly announcing his baptism last December. In a recent interview, the 70-year-old invited his followers to turn to Jesus saying, "Knowing of Jesus and knowing Him are two different things."

Hogan is one of the most recognizable faces in the entertainment industry, but he told TBN in an interview that attaining fame and fortune did not fulfill him.

"I was always a believer, but I didn't completely surrender," Hogan began. "I thought I could drive better than He could. I thought I could make the decisions better than He could. And now He takes His hands off the wheel and says, 'Okay. You think you can do it better, go ahead and do it.' So, like I said, I got tired of crashing and burning, and at this point, with a 40-year career behind me, in that whole platform, I understand now that it was just a temporary situation to set me up for this next run."

He added, "And now that that run is over, I'm getting ready to this new run. Now I realize why I'm here and why all that happened."

As CBN News reported, Hogan and his wife, Sky Daily Hogan, were recently baptized at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida.

Hogan shared a video to Instagram of him and his wife being submerged in a pool of water and coming up smiling.

They both wore white shirts and Hogan wore his signature headband and a gold cross necklace.

"Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life," he captioned the post.

The professional wrestler spoke about rediscovering his Christian faith last April.

"I accepted Christ as my savior at 14 yrs old and the training, prayers, and vitamins kept me in the game, but now that I am one with God, the main event theme of surrender, service, and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord and Savior and so it is, even now brother, AMEN!" Hogan shared on X.

Hogan has also posted scriptures to his social media page and wears a T-shirt with a verse from the New Testament's John 3:16 on it, which states:

"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."

Hogan said recently that his life is an example of how the power of God can change you completely.

"All those things in the past that happened to me – I tell Sky, I'm like the old, scarred-up SEAL that's been in 20 million battles, and I've got scars all over me. And I feel that I'm not a poser because knowing of Jesus and knowing Him are two different things," he explained.

The former pro wrestler also invited people to put their faith in Jesus no matter what their life looks like.

"So, at this point, knowing Him and being one with Him, I think all these scars and all these things I've been through – not that I'm leading by example, but I've been made an example of for people that think 'I'm not correct' or 'I don't have my act cleaned up'. Or 'I can't do this'," Hogan added.

"I think all those people that have all the excuses for being in the wrong place at the wrong time or not being good enough. You don't need to be cleaned up. Come to Him. He'll clean you up," he continued.

