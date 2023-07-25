Great American Family Channel Soars to Success as Fastest-Growing Network

The Great American Family (GAF) is climbing in its ratings and is quickly becoming the fastest-growing network among viewers.

According to a July press statement released by GAF, the network is "leading all networks in year-over-year viewership increases in the demo for the eighth consecutive month."

"Great American Family finished the quarter as TV's fastest-growing network among Women 25-54, Households and Total Viewers. The network also retained its #1 ranking as the fastest-growing network in 2023 YTD with the largest gains in Total Day and Primetime viewership among both Households and Total Viewers," it reads.

As CBN News reported, the CEO of the Great American Channels company says he is on a mission to make GAC Media the "leader in family television" and they are doing just that.

In an interview on Up Next with John Contratti last year, GAC Media CEO Bill Abbott laid out his plans to provide high-quality original content the whole family can enjoy.

Abbott said, "There's so much need for family content and the market in this space. It's pretty scary, quite frankly, the amount of content that's out there, the vast majority of content is salacious and is not appropriate for any member of the family, really."

The GAC Family network has been hard at work to achieve this goal, airing original Christmas movies during the last Christmas season.

The company has also hired Hallmark actors and actresses to appear in movies and programs for its channels. Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, Jen Lilley, Daniel Lissing, and Jessica Lowndes are just a few of the performers GAC audiences will recognize.

Last month, Bure thanked fans for their support of the network.

The outspoken Christian is now the chief content officer, actor, and producer at the network where faith and family are the focus.

"I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose," Bure said. "GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling, wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family."

Although the network's Christmas films have contributed to its popular ratings, it is also looking to break into new genres.

The network is set to debut a mystery movie – its second original film since merging with the faith-based streaming platform Pure Flix.

"The Abby Brooks Mysteries" follows Abby Brooks who finds herself engrossed in the mysterious death of her free-spirited neighbor — with Bible verses serving as clues to solve the small-town mystery," CBN's Faithwire reports.

The film will premiere on GAC on July 30.

To learn more about the film and other Great American Family projects, click here.