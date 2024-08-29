'God … Is In Control': Little Mermaid Actress on Cancel Culture, Threats, the Power of Prayer

Legendary voice actor Jodi Benson is a Christian with a deep passion for her faith — a devotion to God that has helped shape her life.

“It’s really neat … to see the tapestry that God has created and the puzzle pieces that have come together within my career,” Benson told CBN News. “But, for me, it’s a ministry. I really do feel that God places me exactly where He wants me. He opens the door exactly where He needs me, and it’s never usually about the job.”

She continued, “It’s usually about … a ‘God appointment,’ a relationship with a cast member, or with a crew or creative team member. It’s usually these behind-the-scenes moments that I get — that moment where I go, ‘Oh, that’s why I’m doing this project.'”

Benson is known for voicing Ariel in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and Barbie in the “Toy Story” franchise. Most recently, she reprised her role as Nia in season two of the animated hit series “The Wingfeather Saga.”

These powerful roles beg an important question: how does Benson choose projects? The actress said she relies on God and prayer to pick and choose which roles to take on.

“Once I pray about it, and my husband and I are both praying — we both are discussing — we will get an automatic door open or close, and it’s pretty clear cut there,” she said. “There is not a lot of in-between, which I love.”

Angel Studios’ “The Wingfeather Saga,” based on Andrew Peterson’s book series by the same name, happened to be one of those open doors through which Benson was pleased to walk.

“I really loved this character, and these stories, and being a part of it,” she said. “Because there’s so much adventure to it.”

Benson said her entire career — and particularly her landing of the Ariel role in “The Little Mermaid” — has been a “beautiful, wonderful surprise.”

“My focus was doing … Broadway musicals — my passion,” she said. “And … this door opened up for me to be able to randomly audition for it, and … here I am, almost 38 years later, and I’m still recording my voice, and still Ariel is a huge part of my life and my family’s lives, and we are just so grateful.”

Benson also spoke about the perceived increase in Hollywood of actors and singers speaking out about their Christian views.

“I do feel that there has always been the element of faith in so many people that I work with and in so many different companies,” she said. “But, in a lot of ways, it stays quiet, which is great. That’s fine; it really is fine to have a quiet walk, because it’s those people of influence that God has given you that are one-on-one.”

Benson said the entertainment industry went through what she called a “double whammy” in recent years, with the COVID-19 pandemic and a strike — two events that paralyzed Hollywood.

With so much chaos unfolding, Benson said some people started speaking out more. Still, she said there are fears among some when it comes to openly sharing perspectives.

“We’re going to see this kind of roller coaster going on; people can feel like they can speak out, but then, you know, they’re going to possibly get hit with cancel culture,” Benson said. “And that can be earth-shaking. You can lose your job, you can lose your paycheck, you can lose your film, your television, your agency, and your manager all in one day — so it happens a lot.”

As for her own journey, the actress makes a decision every day to “be light and salt” and to love others around her.

“Whatever realm I’m at, whatever city I’m in, I try to, personally, for me, keep it really, really simple and keep my motivation very simple,” she said. “And … walk in faith, not by sight.”

That doesn’t mean Benson, who is known for her happy persona and kind demeanor, always has it easy. She, too, has her “haters,” she said — people who simply avoid or dislike her because of who she is. But she said she still says, “Hello” on set and shows these individuals love and kindness.

Tragically, she has even faced serious threats over the years.



“With my husband and my children, I do have to think about their safety and their well-being,” Benson said. “I have had threats and so there are things that I do have to take precaution with, and have had to contact sheriff and police and things like that to protect my family.”

Ultimately, Benson focuses on her joy and happiness — and faith. She’s been blessed to portray “The Little Mermaid,” among many other roles, and she’s grateful for her life.

“[God] is ultimately in control,” she said. “He’s got everything in His hands. I can put everything onto Him, and trust Him, because I just trust Him — I just do.”

