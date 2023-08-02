Photo from a scene from Season 3 of "The Chosen." (Photo credit: The Chosen/Angel Studios)

Creator of 'The Chosen' Drops Some Big News About Season 4 that Fans Will Love

All of the Season 4 episodes of the hit television series The Chosen could wind up in theaters, according to Dallas Jenkins, the series creator and director.

Jenkins made the announcement during a recent Facebook live stream with series star Jonathan Roumie who portrays Jesus. Both the director and the actor gave fans a glimpse into Season 4 and also talked about the series' future.

As CBN News has reported, The Chosen tries to read between the lines in depicting the ministry of Jesus, telling the Gospel story through the eyes of the people who encounter Him. The series is the largest crowdfunded television project in history and has continued to climb to new heights of success.

During the live stream, Jenkins showed two scenes from season 4. He also said he had finished editing the first three episodes of the new season.

Jenkins mentioned that it is possible all of the episodes of the new season (which will release in late January or early February) will come out in theaters before going streaming, according to Church Leaders.

As CBN News reported, previously the series producers have only released a couple of episodes to theaters. This included the fall 2021 release of Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers, a special holiday episode of The Chosen that became a box office hit.

Then in the fall of 2022, the producers released The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 & 2 as a special screening in theaters through Fathom Events. Due to overwhelming demand, the first two episodes were extended in theaters through Dec. 1, before becoming available on the show's free streaming platform.

Jenkins announced last month that the series was able to continue filming episodes of Season 4 after being granted a waiver to continue production despite the ongoing Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Actors (SAG-AFTRA) strike.

Jenkins told fans the cast and the crew were "quite exhausted" after production ended and he was ready to go home. Roumie also said he was ready for a vacation.

"I'm ready to be on a break," Roumie said. "It's been quite a ride this season." He said he's headed next to Portugal for World Youth Day.

Even though the director and the actor disagreed on which season was more difficult to shoot, they both agreed that the new season is "deeper," even though there are not many miracles reenacted in the episodes, according to Church Leaders.

Roumie said Season 4 had been the hardest for him to act "hands down," the outlet reported.

Jenkins said the theme of Season 3 was Jesus' words, "Come to me, all you who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest." But "In this season," the director said, "Jesus is weary and heavy-laden."

"I actually think that this is going to be the most impactful season we've ever done, emotionally and spiritually," he explained.

The Chosen has been streamed more than 500 million times and has now been seen by more than 108 million people since Season 1 premiered.

The series is available to watch for free on The Chosen App or the Angel Studios App. It's also available on popular streaming services including Peacock, Apple TV, fubo TV, Google Play, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.

In addition, the first three seasons of The Chosen began airing on broadcast TV for the first time on July 16 on the CW Network. It will continue airing on the CW every Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. Eastern/6:00 p.m. Mountain Time through Christmas Eve.

