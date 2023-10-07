'Dream of Mine': Bear Grylls Was Recently Baptized Where 'Jesus Was Baptized'

Survivalist, author, and reality TV star Bear Grylls checked off a bucket-list item this fall, as he was recently baptized in the Jordan River, fulfilling what he called a lifelong “dream of mine.”

“It had always been a dream of mine to get in the water that Jesus was baptized in by my hero, John the Baptist,” Grylls wrote in a post on X. “The story is so amazing, [and] it seems wherever Jesus went, that new birth, new life, a new vision followed.”

He went on to point his followers to the New Testament book of Luke, who “was probably a Syrian doctor before he met Jesus” and wrote “a reliable, poignant account of [Jesus’] life.”

It had always been a dream of mine to get in the water that Jesus was baptised in by my hero John the Baptist. The story is so amazing, & it seems wherever Jesus went, that new birth, new life, a new vision followed. Luke (in the bible) was probably a Syrian doctor before he met… pic.twitter.com/YwcEwL1ewh — Bear Grylls OBE (@BearGrylls) October 2, 2023

Grylls, 49, has long been open about his Christian faith.

During a years-old interview with CBN News, the TV personality said he “always had a really natural faith as a kid.”

“Where I knew God existed and it felt very free and pretty wild and natural, and it wasn’t religious,” he said. “Then I went to school and, suddenly, it all became much more religious, and I thought, ‘Oh, I don’t like this.’ It was all about churchgoing and telling you not to smoke behind the bike shed when you are age 12.”

It wasn’t until age 16, Grylls explained, that he actually developed a real relationship with Jesus. It was then that Grylls lost his godfather, whom he described as “a second father to me.”

“[His death came] totally out of the blue, and it was a real shock to me,” he recalled. “I remember wanting to pray, but not knowing how to, and I remember sitting up in this tree and saying a very simple prayer that said, ‘Will You be that friend to me that You were when I was like five or six and it felt natural? Amen.'”

He added, “And that was actually a prayer of finding a faith. And I think for life now it’s still a continued journey of not letting too much of the religious stuff cloud the heart of faith that is very simple. It’s about being loved. It’s about being forgiven. It’s about finding home. And those are great things that all of us need.”

Of course, as Christians, we are called to come together in community and to fellowship with other believers for the purpose of serving one another and seeking accountability and discipleship.

The author of Hebrews 10:24-25 wrote, “And let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near” (ESV).

And in James 5:16, the brother of Jesus wrote, “Therefore, confess your sins to one another and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person has great power as it is working” (ESV).

Pray for Grylls as he continues in his relationship with the Lord.