Coffey Anderson Praises Message of Redemption in 'God's Country Song'

CBN News
08-03-2023

The new Pure-Flix film "God's Country Song" is streaming now, and it features Country singer and songwriter Coffey Anderson, trying his hand at acting.

The fictional tale follows a man with dreams of becoming a Country music star until his past catches up with him.

You may already know Coffey Anderson for making a name for himself in the music world and several musical competition shows. He's also in the Netflix reality show "Country Ever After". 

Anderson told CBN News' Studio 5 he was drawn to "God's Country Song" because of its messages of redemption, including what he calls "the Prodigal Son" aspect.

"God's Country Song" is a faith film that also includes the granddaughter of Nobel Prize-winning author Ernest Hemingway, Mariel Hemingway, in its cast.

