After Pounding Hezbollah Missile Sites, Israel Air Force on Highest Alert in North; Galilee Beaches Close

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Israeli Air Force moved to its highest alert since October 7th on Saturday night, as the military braces for a Hezbollah attack in the coming hours. Israel struck thousands of Hezbollah rockets and hundreds of rocket launchers throughout southern Lebanon in the past 48 hours.

Israel's Home Front Command has ordered new restrictions for the area from Haifa Bay northward and the beaches surrounding the Sea of Galilee. Parts of the southern Golan Heights are also affected. Outdoor gatherings are restricted to 30 people and indoor gatherings to 300 people in the north.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is convening the Security Cabinet to make further offensive and defensive preparations.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the elimination of at least 15 commanders in Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force during a strike that killed top commander Ibrahim Aqil on Friday.

Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Israel of killing children and committing "shameless crimes." He called for Islamic nations to summon the will to remove Israel, saying, “This inner strength can eliminate the Zionist regime, this malignant cancerous tumor, from the heart of the Islamic community in Palestine and get rid of US domination and coercive interference in the region."

IDF Chief Spokesman Daniel Hagari also announced that forces in Gaza killed two of the Hamas terrorists who held the six executed hostages, including American Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

"In Gaza, we continue operating to dismantle Hamas' military wing. We have not forgotten, even for a moment, the hostages, and we are doing everything possible to bring them home," Hagari declared.

