'The Chosen' Series to Be Streamed to 300+ Prisons and Thousands of Inmates Across US

The nation's largest Christian prison ministry is bringing the widely popular series "The Chosen" to more than 300 prisons in the United States.

Prison Fellowship is partnering with the Come and See Foundation to stream the multi-season TV show about the life and ministry of Jesus to inmates, free of charge.

"This life-changing television series that has become a phenomenon around the world will soon be available to tens of thousands of incarcerated men and women on the Prison Fellowship Floodlight platform, thanks to the Come and See Foundation," said James Ackerman, president and CEO of Prison Fellowship.

"We are more than thrilled to make this high-quality, Gospel-focused production available to those in prison. Our prayer is that it will impact more lives as it already has more than 110 million people around the globe who have viewed the series," he added.

Floodlight, a closed-circuit video streaming service, was created and developed by Prison Fellowship in 2020 to provide faith-based content to inmates during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Come and See Foundation and Prison Fellowship are using the technology to allow prisons to stream or order a DVD copy of "The Chosen" free of charge.

As CBN News has reported, "The Chosen" is the largest crowd-funded media project in history and is a global phenomenon. It is set against the backdrop of Jewish oppression in first-century Israel. The seven-season show shares an authentic and intimate look at Jesus' revolutionary life and teachings.

The series about the life of Jesus and his disciples took the faith-based film industry by storm in 2017 and the highly-anticipated fourth season began production last month at the series' home in Midlothian, Texas.

"The Chosen" recently partnered with Come and See Production to translate the series into 600 languages, Movieguide reports.

"This new partnership with Come and See supercharges our efforts," creator and director Dallas Jenkins told the outlet. "We're able to produce episodes bigger and faster, get them translated into more languages, and market the show on a scale previously impossible."

According to Angel Studios, the series distributor, "The Chosen" has been streamed more than 500 million times and has now been seen by more than 108 million people since Season 1.

And it now has the potential to reach more than 50,000 prisoners in 38 states with the message, miracles, and teachings of Jesus Christ.

"We are honored and excited to be partnering with Prison Fellowship so 'The Chosen' can be viewed by inmates across the country," said Stan Jantz, CEO of the Come and See Foundation. "We pray that those who are captive will find hope and healing through Jesus as they watch 'The Chosen'."

The series is available to watch for free on The Chosen App or the Angel Studios App. It's also available on other popular streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

