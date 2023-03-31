'The Chosen' Begins Filming Season 4, Series to Be Translated into 600 Languages

Production on the highly anticipated Season 4 of The Chosen began filming this week at the series' home in Midlothian, Texas.

The series' official Instagram and Facebook accounts posted a photo of a film clapperboard marked "Season 4" waiting to be used on set.

"We're back," the post noted.

This is the second season that The Chosen will be filmed on the series' new 900-acre home near Midlothian, which includes a 30,000-square-foot sound stage and a replica first-century village, Christian Headlines reported.

"It feels like you're in Capernaum, 2,000 years ago," actor Noah James, who portrays Andrew, told the outlet. "It's unbelievable. …You feel like you can really seep yourself in the time and feel the authenticity."

As CBN News has reported, The Chosen is the largest crowd-funded media project in history and is a global phenomenon. The series about the life of Jesus and his disciples took the faith-based film industry by storm in 2017.

According to Angel Studios, the series distributor, The Chosen has been streamed more than 500 million times and has now been seen by more than 108 million people since Season 1 was launched.

The series is available to watch for free on The Chosen App or the Angel Studios App. It's also available on other popular streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The producers of the series also revealed in social media posts this week that while shooting Season 4, they will begin to attempt translating Seasons 1-3 into 600 languages.

In a short video posted to Facebook on March 25, Series Creator and Director Dallas Jenkins read a letter from a viewer that he called "Mount Rushmore." It was a note from a viewer in China who wrote how the series had made an impact on her entire family even though all of her family members didn't speak English.

"This letter that we got was from someone who was impacted by the show without it being translated. Imagine the impact if the show could be translated into 600 languages," Jenkins said. "Imagine the impact if the show continued to be free and easy to watch from now until all seven seasons are done."

Jenkins explained the series had partnered with ComeAndSee Foundation, a nonprofit, whose mission is to further the mission of The Chosen, and the gospel, by getting it into every country in the world and translating the series into more than 600 languages. Every dollar donated will be matched by the foundation toward the production of the series and the marketing and translation into other languages.

