'The Chosen' Responds to Olympic Outrage, Goes Viral With Stunning First-Look at Last Supper

With furor and debate still raging over the Olympics’ opening ceremony depicting what many have taken as a drag-queen-driven mockery of the Last Supper, “The Chosen” creator Dallas Jenkins offered up his version of the biblical moment — and left fans deeply encouraged.

Jenkins posted a powerful image of Jesus and the disciples at the Last Supper — a photo recently captured while filming season five of the hit drama about Christ’s life and ministry.

“Is this better than the Olympics imagery?” he captioned the photo, with thousands of followers replying and liking the post. Among them was actor Jonathan Roumie, who portrays Jesus in the show. He responded, “Emphatically yes.”

See the photo and comments:

The preview of the depiction of the Last Supper in “The Chosen” was a welcome picture for many after the Olympics opening ceremony included what the New York Post called a “drag show version” of the popular scene.

It was a strange moment that sparked no shortage of outrage, debate, and consternation.

“Thomas Jolly took inspiration from Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting to create the setting,” an Olympics spokesperson told the Post, though others involved have since denied this and have, instead, claimed it was a scene featuring Greek god Dionysus.

Regardless, “The Chosen” inspired fans with a truly biblical take on the iconic and transformational scene — a final meal before Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection.

“We filmed it near the end of our shoot,” Jenkins told CBN News after his photo went viral. “I can’t wait for viewers to see how we include it in our season five story, and the filming was very special.”

While “The Chosen” creator said he had already planned to release the picture sometime over the next week, he felt compelled to do so earlier based on current events.

“The timing felt a little more urgent considering some of the current chatter about Last Supper imagery,” he said. “Hopefully, we can get a more authentic image in everyone’s minds for this beautiful moment.”

