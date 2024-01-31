Candace Cameron Bure's Oldest Son Weds: 'Generational Blessing of Christ-Centered Marriages'

Outspoken Christian actress and TV executive Candace Cameron Bure is sharing the importance and value of maintaining a "Christ-centered" marriage, just days after her oldest son got married.

The Full House alum shared on Instagram Tuesday images of the wedding when 23-year-old Lev Bure tied the knot with Elliott Dunham over the weekend.

I present to you, Mr. and Mrs. Lev Bure, she wrote in the caption. "Words cannot express the joy we have felt this weekend celebrating the marriage of our son and his bride Elliott. We gained a beautiful daughter and a wonderful family to do life with. I have an overwhelming sense of love, joy, peace, and contentment thanks to God's blessing of family and friendship. My heart is so full."

The Great American Family star who has been married to her husband, former NHL player Valeri Bure, for 27 years shared in that same post the importance of "Christ-centered" marriage.

"I'm grateful for our generational blessing of long-lasting Christ-centered marriages; to have a legacy of great-grandparents and grandparents who have shown us the way. And now, being the example for our children and their children to come," she reflected. "If this isn't a blessing, I don't know what is."

"What a celebration it was," Bure added. "The Holy Spirit was present, the gospel was preached and love filled the air. Covenant vows were made and hearts watching were reminded of theirs long ago...What a glorious day!!!! This mama is over the moon HAPPY!!!!"

The 47-year-old also recently opened up about how she and her husband are maintaining their marriage as they enter their latest season of life as "empty nesters."

"I think at this stage of my life, because we're kind of empty nesters, really, it's about finding the new fun in our life and the things that we're doing together or where we're going to go and meeting new people and new friends," she told Fox News. "And it … kind of never stops. It continues to evolve, and it's what keeps it healthy."

Lev and his siblings Natasha and Maxim have now left home. But Bure says she and her husband continue to have a strong relationship with their children because of the foundation they set when they were young.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***

"We cultivated those strong relationships as they were young and all throughout their years in their small youth and then teenage years," Bure explained. "And now that they're adults … now's the time where you get to be friends with your kids. And it's pretty awesome, but it's all in the foundation and the groundwork that we get to have this fruitful relationship as adults."

She also shared that seeing her children follow their dreams in life is "the best thing" as a parent.

"You want to raise them up, and then you just watch them spread their wings and fly," she said. "And it's exciting as a parent. I'm always encouraged to see what my kids are doing and how they love people and their friends and family, and all of that."

"It all comes down to the heart. As a parent, watching them and their hearts, more than the career aspects and all of that, even though those are all exciting things," Bure added.