BREAKING: Christian Music Artist Mandisa Has Passed Away

The nationwide radio network K-LOVE broke the news early Friday morning that Christian music artist Mandisa has passed away. She was 47.

The cause of death is not yet known, and details are sparse, but she reportedly died at her home in Nashville.

"Mandisa loved Jesus, and she used her unusually extensive platform to talk about Him at every turn. Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart," says David Pierce, K-LOVE Chief Media Officer.

Mandisa was a Grammy-winning artist, known for her uplifting hits like "Good Morning" and "Overcomer." Throughout her career, she collaborated with top Christian performers like TobyMac, Matthew West, Michael W. Smith, Kirk Franklin, and Jordan Feliz.

She was also an author, telling her testimony in her book, Out of the Dark: My Journey Through The Shadows To Find God's Joy, about her lifelong struggles with depression and trusting in God for healing. She had also been very open in interviews with CBN and other Christian outlets like K-LOVE.

"Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles. Mandisa's struggles are over. She is with the God she sang about now. While we are saddened, Mandisa is home. We're praying for Mandisa's family and friends and ask you to join us," Pierce said.

DEVELOPING...

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest updates from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

CBN News Report from 2022: Grammy-Winning Artist Mandisa Reveals How to 'Find God's Joy' and Begin Healing from Depression, Anxiety