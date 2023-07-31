Angel Studios 'Sound of Freedom' Continues as Box Office Hit, Nears $150M Mark

The movie Sound of Freedom is very close to making $150 million in total domestic box office revenue.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film garnered $12,409,300 in its fourth weekend of release. As of Sunday, the film's box office receipts total $148,972,065.

"Throughout our fourth weekend, audiences have continued to show up and support Sound of Freedom, and our theatrical partners have given us ample real estate to meet that continued demand," said Brandon Purdie, head of Theatrical Distribution at Angel Studios. "We now know that this incredible film is going to surpass the $150 million mark domestically, and we're strongly positioned to go well past that."

As CBN News has reported, Sound of Freedom opened on the Fourth of July as a summer surprise to critics, and it has continued to stun Hollywood with its overwhelming success at the box office. The faith-based film finished number one on opening weekend, number two on its second weekend, and then finished at number three this past weekend beating the latest installment of the blockbuster movie franchise Mission: Impossible.

The film is based upon the true story of former government agent Tim Ballard who quit his job to go and rescue a little girl from sex traffickers in the Colombian jungle. In the process, Ballard ends up saving 123 people, 55 of whom were children, from one mission alone.

The movie stars Jim Caviezel, Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino, Bill Camp, José Zúñiga, and Eduardo Verástegui.

Ballard, the real-life subject of Sound of Freedom is absolutely stunned by the amount the film has already brought in at the box office.

The former U.S. government agent who famously left his job to rescue children from human trafficking — recently told CBN's Faithwire no one anticipated the project would attract so much attention and perform so well.

Ballard said he's praying Sound of Freedom helps stop human trafficking by shedding light on the issue. He believes awareness leads to understanding and hopes to see increased energy to rescue kids and others trapped in the shadows of trafficking.

"I want kids to stop hurting," Ballard said. "Through different organizations that I've been a part of … I've seen so much pain. I want that to stop, and we're going to use the power of this film."

He said he plans to continue helping children and partnering with different organizations to make rescues happen.

