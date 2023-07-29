'Kids Are Under Attack': Tim Ballard Hits Back at 'Sound of Freedom' Critics, QAnon Claims

Tim Ballard, the real-life subject of the hit movie “Sound of Freedom,” is absolutely stunned by the $125 million the film has already brought in at the box office.

The former U.S. government agent who famously left his job to rescue children from human trafficking — the baseline for the plot of “Sound of Freedom” — told CBN’s Faithwire no one anticipated the project would attract so much attention and perform so well.

But the subject matter has truly resonated, with human trafficking being given national exposure. As for Ballard, he sees a number of troubling trends right now surrounding children — and he’s candidly speaking out to detail his concerns.

“I think we live in a time where … children are being forgotten,” Ballard said, noting he believes adult content is being pushed on kids, including transgender ideology. “Kids are extremely vulnerable right now.”

With consent laws being bent and changed to accommodate the transgender issue, he’s concerned about the impact this could have on the sexualization of kids.

“Kids are under attack,” Ballard said. “Kids are being hurt in a lot of ways. I think people feel it. I think there’s a spiritual warfare context to some of this stuff, and people feel that, too.”

Watch him explain:

Ballard believes “Sound of Freedom” exposes evil and brings many of these issues to the surface, attracting attention to the importance of fighting human trafficking.

As for those dismissing the movie as being “QAnon-adjacent” and other such critiques, Ballard said the media outlets perpetuating these themes are lying.

“These people coming out against the film … they’re lying about it, and they know they are,” he said. “Anyone who watches the film knows there’s nothing QAnonish or ‘QAnon-adjacent.'”

Explaining how “Sound of Freedom” sat for years after being shelved by Disney before finding a home with Angel Studios, Ballard made an important point: the movie was made well before anyone was widely coining or using the QAnon title.

And Ballard said he’s still in touch with the kids depicted being rescued in the film, and is shocked anyone would take issue with their stories being told.

“They’re young adults now,” he said. “We’re gonna bring them up soon to the United States to do a summit, and I invite all those critics … come talk to us. I would love to hear you tell the kids that their stories [don’t] deserve to be told.”

Ballard said he’s praying “Sound of Freedom” helps stop human trafficking by shedding light on the issue. He believes awareness leads to understanding and hopes to see increased energy to rescue kids and others trapped in the shadows of trafficking.

“I want kids to stop hurting,” Ballard said. “Through different organizations that I’ve been a part of … I’ve seen so much pain. I want that to stop, and we’re going to use the power of this film.”

He said he plans to continue helping children and partnering with different organizations to make rescues happen.

“I’ve seen the darkest corners of the planet where kids are being held captive, and they deserve the best rescue,” he said, noting different groups are tailored for divergent situations.

In the end, Ballard said he hopes his legacy would be one of helping protect the most vulnerable.

“I would love to learn someday, after I’m dead, maybe, that I contributed to the best solutions that ended child slavery,” he said. “That I was able to contribute effort, ideas, resources … to accomplishing that end goal.”