AMC Theaters Cancel Documentary on Reality of 'Gender-Affirming Care'

The filmmakers behind a new documentary that exposes the dark side of "gender-affirming care" are fighting to keep the film in theaters after LGBT groups pressured AMC to cancel its nationwide screening.

The new original documentary "NO WAY BACK: The Reality of Gender-Affirming Care", was set to have a premiere event at AMC Theaters throughout the country on June 21. But the film's producers recently announced the movie franchise was pressured to pull the film from their theaters.

"We've been canceled! Intolerant, illiberal, histrionic ignorant loudmouths who have not even seen the film have pressured AMC theaters to make the hard decision to cancel our dates! Do not let them win," the film's website read.

The film's producers said there are "forces" working overtime to not only smear the film but "keep facts" away from others.

"It is quite evident that those undertaking this crusade against this film have not had the courtesy of seeing it before taking such extreme actions to silence it," the producers said in a statement.

The documentary explores the risks and side effects of cross-sex hormones, surgeries, and the long-term health implications of gender medicalization.

"These young people were harmed —injected with powerful compounds and surgically altered; irrevocably changed and turned into lifelong pharmaceutical customers by the doctors they trusted," according to the film's description.

"There is no consensus among all medical providers on how to treat identity disorders in the exploding new cohort of youth with no previous history of dysphoria," the producers said a press release. "Instead of giving a differential diagnosis, or a holistic treatment plan, the doctors quickly prescribe wrong-sex hormones on the 1st appointment."

The documentary includes commentary from 12 experts in pediatrics, mental health, sociology, and endocrinology with decades of clinical practice to examine the pros and cons of the current practices.

Some of these medical professionals make the claim that "gender-affirming care" is a big business that translates into big bucks for pharmaceutical companies with little consideration of the harm it has on children who are confused about their gender.

"In the United States there are 22 organizations that have lined up behind gender affirmation and these professional organizations are stifling debate in the medical journals," pediatrician Dr. Julia Mason noted.

"The American Academy of Pediatrics is refusing to do a systematic evidence review," explained Lisa Selin Davis, author of Tomboy.

"Puberty blockers followed by cross-sex hormones. The fact they're being offered outside of clinical trials. Despite the fact, there is so much unknown about long-term risks is a scandal," said Dr. William Malone, a board-certified endocrinologist.

The film also features five young people discussing the medical care they received for gender dysphoria, and how they subsequently realized they were given the wrong treatment.

Cat Cattinsonn, a detransitioner, shares that she was convinced that "gender-affirming care" was the best treatment for her gender dysphoria.

She recently shared that Planned Parenthood was instrumental in her getting access to testosterone -- no questions asked.

"I called Planned Parenthood, we had about a 30 minute phone conversation, and then I was prescribed testosterone over the phone," Cattinson shared.

"No Way Back" seeks to shine a light on what has happened to individuals like Cattinsonn.

"Those who silence others, lie to them, or disregard them for their tastes, ideas, religion, are the truly deplorable ones," shared the documentary's producers. "We are pro-fact and pro-reason, and above all place the ability of any individual to think and do as they please, as long as it objectively does not impede on the ability of others to do the same."

The film was selected as a winner at 10 international film festivals, including Docs Without Borders, Berlin Indie Festival, and Beyond Hollywood International Film Festival. It will be released online and on DVD in July.

CBN News has reached out to AMC Theaters for request for comment. At the time of publication, they had not responded.