Actor Chris Pratt Shares Powerful Message From Psalm 23: 'The Face of One in Want of Nothing'

Actor Chris Pratt took to social media this week with a powerful message from Psalm 23.

“The Lord is my shephard. I shall not want,” Pratt tweeted Thursday. “He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me to Stillwater.”

These words from Psalm 23:1-2 are incredibly powerful and remind believers of God’s guidance and intrinsic love for humanity.

The Lord guides mankind toward peace and meets our needs, even when life is chaotic or isn’t going our way. We can lean into God and trust His will, regardless of the circumstances we face.

Pratt went on to write, “Imagine being led to a still body of water and seeing your reflection, the face of one in want of nothing.”

The imagery here is powerful, illustrates biblical truth, and coincides with the actor’s previous statements about faith.

It’s no secret the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star has often been a topic of media conversation over his Christian worldview.

And while the actor has openly discussed God, he hasn’t always been as candid about the critiques and heat he often takes due to his biblical proclamations and beliefs.

As CBN’s Faithwire reported, that recently changed when he spoke out on this very issue.

At a Cinema Society screening for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” earlier this year, Pratt reportedly told Page Six the criticisms he faces over his faith aren’t new.

“That’s nothing new, that’s nothing new, you know,” Pratt said. “If I was of this world, they would love me just like that but, as it is, I’ve chosen out of this world. That’s John 15:18-20.”

He continued, “That’s the way it is, nothing new — 2,000 years ago, they hated [Jesus], too.”

Pratt told Page Six he deals with critics by having a thick skin and pushing forward.

“Oh, just how you deal with anything,” he said. “Like a rhino, stick your head down, you keep driving forward, you have thick skin.”

Read more about Pratt’s comments and his faith journey here.