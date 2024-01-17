'Absolute Miracle': Hulk Hogan Thanks God, Dubbed a 'Real-Life Superhero' After Rescuing Teen

Famed wrestler Hulk Hogan has recently been in the headlines for getting baptized and speaking about his newfound Christian faith.

But the former WWE star is now making headlines for “playing real-life superheroes” alongside one of his friends. According to entertainment site TMZ, Hogan was in Tampa Sunday night when he witnessed a horrific crash and jumped into action.

The accident reportedly involved a 17-year-old girl, whom Hogan reportedly rescued.

After news of the incident broke, the wrestling icon’s wife, Sky Daily Hogan, shared details of the event on her Facebook page.

“Last night, after we left dinner in Tampa, we saw a car flip in front of us!” she wrote. “I truly admire my husband @hulkhogan and our good buddy @jakerask for springing into action, puncturing the girl’s airbag, and getting her quickly out of the car.”

According to Hogan, the victim was “unscathed,” though rattled. In the end, she called the entire ordeal “an absolute miracle.”

The crazy part about the teenager that flipped her car was that without a knife to puncture the airbags to get her out ,a Indian Rocks Christian ballpoint pen came in really handy to pot the bags,thank you God,all is well even now,Amen HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 16, 2024

The wrestler also confirmed the story on his Twitter feed, explaining how he was able to pop the airbag without a knife.

“The crazy part about the teenager that flipped her car was that, without a knife to puncture the airbags to get her out, a[n] Indian Rocks Christian ballpoint pen came in really handy,” he wrote on X.

Hogan continued, “Thank you, God, all is well.”

