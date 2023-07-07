'Jesus Revolution' Coming to Netflix: 'Pray God Uses It to Touch Lives'

The faith-based film "Jesus Revolution" is coming to Netflix on July 31 allowing thousands more movie watchers the opportunity to hear the gospel message.

Pastor Greg Laurie, whose life the film is based on, urged his social media followers to pray for those who would be watching the film on the streaming platform.

"Let's all be praying that God uses it to touch lives," he tweeted.

BIG NEWS!@JesusRevMovie coming to @netflix July 31st, 2023!

A whole new audience is going to see this film now. Let’s all be praying that God uses it to touch lives. pic.twitter.com/iz05n8CuN8 — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) July 4, 2023

As CBN News has reported, the movie tells the true story behind the Jesus Movement of the late 1960s and '70s, including how Pastor Chuck Smith welcomed hippies at Calvary Chapel as they were looking for truth. That invitation helped to fuel one of the greatest spiritual awakenings in American history.

The film was released by Lionsgate in February and earned more than $52 million in theaters. It opened at the box office at the No. 3 spot and remained in the top 10 for several weeks.

In April, it soared to number one on Amazon Prime's best-seller chart and hit the number one spot on Blu-ray and DVD charts, as well.

Greg and his wife Cathe Laurie were two of those young people who were welcomed by Chuck Smith. They were seekers who soon became part of the Jesus Movement and eventually went on to pastor Harvest Christian Fellowship.

On July 8, Laurie will host a Jesus-Revolution baptism inspired by what took place a half-century ago at Pirate's Cove Beach.

The event had been initially planned for July 9 but had to be moved to July 8, this Saturday, after an overwhelming response from people wanting to be baptized.

Pastor Greg Laurie shared on social media, "The immense response from individuals desiring to be baptized is genuinely remarkable! It's a clear testament to the revival that is happening in individual hearts and minds and the profound impact of the Jesus Revolution film."

Throughout this year, there has been a resurgence of revival that mirrors what took place in the 1970s. Thousands of people are being touched by God, and this divine movement is changing their lives.

"We had people accepting Christ in the theaters," Laurie told Churchleaders.com. "I had one person say, 'I heard people around me praying out loud asking Jesus to come into their life.' We had pastors on hand. We had Bibles on hand…I've never heard of anything quite like this, doing evangelism in movie theaters on this scale."

TIME Magazine, which printed the original story about the Jesus Revolution five decades ago, cannot ignore the impact the film is having on movie watchers.

The outlet recently reported about the film's success and the potential for revival to hit America again.

"[Laurie] will be doing the dunking, as people inspired by the movie gather together to reprise the baptisms, and maybe—in an era when faith is on the decline, Christians are divided, and young people are reporting higher levels of anxiety and depression—kick off another spiritual revival," wrote Belinda Luscombe for the publication.