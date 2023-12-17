'I Should Be Dead': Hollywood Actor's Miracle Survival After Near-Death Drowning Has Him Praising God

“I should be … dead.”

Actor Jesse Hutch uttered this shocking proclamation during a recent interview with CBN Digital, revealing a miraculous recovery after a shocking, near-death experience — a remarkable healing he believes came at the hand of God.

Hutch, star of Great American Family’s new film, “A Christmas Blessing,” is known for starring in romantic comedies, but some fans might not know he’s also a devout Christian who came to faith when he was a young child.

“I said something called ‘The Sinner’s Prayer’ … with my grandmother when I was 5 years old at the foot of my bed,” he said. “I remember that she gave me a children’s Bible. I still have it to this day.”

Hutch said his parents’ divorce later on sent him deeper into exploring his faith, which has grown over the years as his life has progressed into marriage, having children, and building an acting career.

“God loves you,” he said. “When I look back on my life, there was a definite hand that kept me out of trouble in many ways.”

Hutch revealed a terrifying ordeal he faced when he drowned decades ago while working as a whitewater raft guide, was trapped underwater for between 11 and 22 minutes, and nearly died.

Watch him tell the story:

“I drowned when I was 21 years old,” he said. “That was another miracle in my life. … I should be completely, honestly dead. I shouldn’t have lived, and, if I did, I shouldn’t be able to speak, I shouldn’t be able to hear, I shouldn’t be able to talk.”

The actor said someone found him underwater and transported him to a hospital, where they put him in a pressure chamber. Despite what should have been a terminal event, Hutch was healed within weeks.

“It is an absolute miracle, man,” he said. “[In] weeks … I was fine. My eardrums didn’t completely explode; they should have.”

Ultimately, Hutch believes his survival is a reminder of God’s “hand on” his life.

The actor’s new movie, “A Christmas Blessing,” is currently airing on Great American Family and can be streamed on Great American Pure Flix.