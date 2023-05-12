Young People Report Having Abortions Due to Climate Change: 'Fearmongering'

A Dutch commentator is speaking out for the unborn after learning that some young people in her country are aborting their children because of climate change.

Eva Vlaardingerbroek, a conservative journalist and pundit in the Netherlands, responded on Twitter Sunday to an article in the Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad about women who said they aborted their babies due to their fear of harming the planet.

"I don't want to bring a child into the current world," a young woman named Zoe told the outlet.

In her tweet, Vlaardingerbroek responded: "There is nothing more narcissistic, degenerate and evil to me than people who propagate abortion or not having children because of 'climate change' or 'the current state of the world.'"

"If you think your life is 'hard' or the world is too 'unfair' to bring a child into it, think for one d*** second about the lives our ancestors lived and how it never even would have crossed their minds to kill their own babies for a second. Get a grip," she concluded, calling these people "weak minded."

There is nothing more narcissistic, degenerate and evil to me than people who propagate abortion or not having children because of 'climate change' or 'the current state of the world'.



If you think your life is 'hard' or the world is too 'unfair' to bring a child into it, think… — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) May 7, 2023

Twitter owner and entrepreneur Elon Musk replied to Vlaardingerbroek's tweet, writing: "True. What's actually happening in most countries is population collapse! Very important to make new humans. No new humans means no humanity."

"Sacrificing humanity in order to 'save' the planet. These people have very interesting priorities," Vlaardingerbroek wrote.

One Twitter user noted, "Our lives are much easier compared to any point in the past. The world is obviously not perfect, but we have lots of reasons to be optimistic about the future."

Vlaardingerbroek, 26, became popular in The Netherlands after being vocal while supporting the Dutch farmers' protests and is noted for her criticism of the Dutch government under Prime Minister Mark Rutte, according to Wikipedia.

In a recent interview with The Spectator on YouTube, the Dutch journalist was asked about the frequent warnings about climate change.

"I think the apocalyptic narrative is incredibly dangerous, and is a means of political control," she said. "So it's fearmongering and especially in the world that is completely secular, which the Western world is becoming more and more so, it has really taken, I feel, the place of a new religion, but not in none of the good senses of the word."

"So I think people are very susceptible to the idea of finding meaning through preserving the planet and saving the world in that sense," Vlaardingerbroek continued. "They're more focused on the creation rather than on the Creator, so to say. And I think that's dangerous because that can be used, abused, and misused by people who have a different agenda that is actually way more sinister."

As CBN News reported in January, the global birth rate still hasn't bounced back after the massive recession of 2008. Now there are new fears that those lagging births will deal a new blow to the world economy and harm humanity down the road.

After the downturn in 2008, birth rates tumbled as fears grew. And births are still falling, especially in the world's five biggest developed economies: the United States, Japan, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

In January, China also announced its first population decline in decades as what has been the world's most populous nation ages and its birthrate plunges.

China has long been the world's most populous nation but is expected to soon be overtaken by India, if it has not already. Estimates put India's population at more than 1.4 billion and continues to grow.

