102-Year-Old WWII Vet Receives High School Diploma After Waiting 84 Years

A life well lived should also be one well celebrated, and for one Ohio man who turned 102, a birthday celebration Tuesday came with a long-awaited surprise.

World War II veteran Darryl Gress marked one other major milestone as he celebrated his 102nd birthday with friends and family.

He received his high school diploma – an accomplishment that was 80+ years in the making.

Gress left school early to work for his dad on their family farm and then enlisted in the Navy during World War II.

"He was done serving in January 1946," Gress' friend Bruce Kent told WTVG. "He was on a fleet tug involved in several major invasions in the Pacific."

After leaving the military, Gress said he had a great career working for a railroad, but said he felt like something was missing.

Kent reached out to Port Clinton City Schools in Toledo, Ohio to request a diploma for the veteran.

On Tuesday, Superintendent Patrick Adkins hand-delivered it to Gress at his birthday party.

"Something was missing from his life for a long time and to be able to provide that and see the look on his face is very special," Adkins said.

Kent became teary-eyed as Adkins presented the diploma knowing it was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

"I know how happy he is about it and how humble he is about it. He never thought he'd get a diploma. He had to wait 84 years for it," Kent said.

This year, two other veterans have received their high school diplomas, as well.

Just like Gress, 99-year-old Charles Bird of West Virginia and 96-year-old Arthur Masterson, of Rhode Island had waited nearly 80 years to receive their diploma after serving in WWII.

All three men say receiving their diploma is a dream come true.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you. This is the best country to live in. I say that just about every day and I think that is why I'm still here," Gress said.