Worshiping Government as God: China Tries to Rewrite Bible, 'Brainwash Children'

The Chinese Communist Party is rewriting the Bible with revisions that attempt to portray Jesus in a different light.

It's all part of a 10-year plan to force Chinese citizens to have faith in the Chinese Communist Party rather than a religion.

Tina Ramirez is the founder and president of Hardwired – a group that has been a vocal critic of the Chinese Communist Party and its persecution of religious groups and political minorities.

"Why would the Chinese Communist Party be rewriting the Bible if they don't even believe in God," she questioned. "They want the people to take their eyes off of a God and to put them on a good person and to [have Christians] deny their faith, as a result of that, and supplant that with the Communist party as the ultimate deity."

As CBN's Faithwire has reported, China's ruling regime announced in 2019 its plans to release a new translation of the Bible that will include Confucian and Buddhist principles.

"This new translation...would really support the Communist Party," explained Todd Nettleton, the spokesman for The Voice of the Martyrs (VOM) – a persecution watchdog serving Christians.

Last year, VOM shared the reimagined version of John 8, the Bible story centered on Jesus' love and corrective compassion for a woman caught in adultery.



In the real version from the Bible, Jesus says, "He who is without sin among you, let him be the first to throw a stone at her" and the crowd begins to leave. Jesus tells her, "Go now and sin no more."

In a version reportedly found in a Chinese textbook published in September 2020 — the crowd disperses, but then the text falsely claims, "When everyone went out, Jesus stoned the woman himself."

Ramirez criticized the Chinese government stating it is an attempt to get Christians to leave their faith.

"China has taken it to an all-new low by trying to rewrite the scripture," Ramirez said plainly. "I think that they are no longer content with their reeducation camps that clearly are not doing their job of forcing people to believe in the communist atheist ideology. Christians see it as a badge of honor to go through these camps or be tortured and (they know) that is the test of what it means to be a Christian in China."

She added, "They're really trying to brainwash children at an early age about what the Bible says and to confuse them to prevent them from being Christians, but I think we all know as Christians that the word of God is more than a book. It's a living...it's Jesus Christ himself. They can try as they may but I don't think it will be successful. Ultimately, I believe, the Truth will come out."

