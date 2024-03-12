UK Pro-Life Volunteer Faces Trial for Offering to Talk to Women Facing Crisis Pregnancies

A U.K. pro-life volunteer is facing trial after offering to talk with women experiencing crisis pregnancies by holding up a sign near an abortion clinic that read, "Here to talk if you want to."

Livia Tossici-Bolt, a former clinical scientist and leader of 40 Days for Life Bournemouth, held the sign near an abortion facility in Bournemouth, and several women freely engaged in conversation with her, Alliance Defending Freedom International reports.

The simple act led local authorities to confront Tossici-Bolt alleging she had breached the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) which was passed in October 2022 by the Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole city councils.

As CBN News reported, PSPOs give police officers authority to address protesting, graphic, verbal, or written conduct, prayer, or counseling that engages in acts of approving or disapproving issues related to abortion.

Authorities issued a Fixed Penalty Notice to Tossici-Bolt, but the 62-year-old refused to pay the fine claiming she did not breach the terms of the PSPO but that she offered consensual conversation protected under Article 10 of the Human Rights Act.

"There's nothing wrong with offering help. There's nothing wrong with two adults engaging in a consensual conversation on the street. I shouldn't be treated like a criminal just for this," she said in a statement.

As a result of her refusing to pay the penalty notice, Tossici-Bolt now faces charges and has a trial pending at Poole Magistrates' Court, according to ADF International, which is representing her.

"We all condemn harassment. But 'buffer zones' are going so far even to criminalize activities which are peaceful and helpful," Tossici-Bolt said.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

"For several years now, I have been offering a helping hand to women who would like to consider other options for abortion, and pointing them to options where they can receive financial and practical support if that's what they would like," she continued.

According to ADF, the U.K. government passed legislation in 2023 to ensure that any form of "influence" would be banned within 150 meters of an abortion clinic.

However, the Home Office issued a draft guidance to clarify that the right of women to engage in consensual conversations would remain protected, as well as the right and freedom to pray inside one's head.

Jeremiah Igunnubole, legal counsel for ADF U.K., criticized the "vaguely written" buffer zone measures which have led to a number of pro-life volunteers being charged for simply praying or having pro-life thoughts.

"The principle of freedom of thought and speech must be defended both within and outside 'buffer zones,'" he explained. "The Home Office has sought to keep our country in line with international law by protecting freedom of thought and consensual conversation in the draft buffer zone guidance. It is vital, for the preservation of democracy, that this stands."

As CBN News reported, Tossici-Bolt along with Christian Concern previously challenged the PSPO claiming it impedes the work of ministry.

"Buffer zones are an oppressive part of the current culture which force consent and silence dissent. The saddest thing of all is that we are actually talking about human lives," Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said at the time.

Lord Justice Warby and Justice Thornton ruled there was a "right" to abortion in English law, despite abortion outside of the 1967 Abortion Act remaining a crime.

Therefore praying and reading scriptures in a buffer zone surrounding abortion clinics in Bournemouth would be a crime punishable with a fine and six months in prison.

Tossici-Bolt called that ruling "disappointing," adding, "Everyone must have the freedom to pray quietly in a public place. Everyone must have the freedom to give and to receive information...We have already been intimidated out of exercising our freedom of thought and of expression, but have continued to defend these fundamental rights with peaceful conduct."