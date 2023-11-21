Son of Hamas Co-Founder Denounces Group at UN, Exposes 'Savage' Indoctrination of Palestinian Kids

The son of a co-founder of Hamas blasted the terror organization in a blistering half-hour speech at the United Nations on Monday.

Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef, defected from the terrorist group in the late '90s and secretly worked with Israel's security services to expose and prevent several Hamas terrorist attacks. He later gave his life to Christ and wrote a 2010 autobiography titled Son of Hamas.

Yousef, 45, now endeavors to expose the true face of Hamas' genocidal death cult.

"I see lots of division and confusion, lots of hatred lots of misinformation, and uh everybody speaks on behalf of the children. And on behalf of the innocent. But I am not sure about their real intention. But today I can speak on the authority of a Palestinian child, someone who grew up in that culture," he said.

"Hamas' first crime against children in the Palestinian societies is arming them or encouraging them to carry suicide bombing attacks. It's the religious ideological indoctrination that I had to go through with one intention in mind to annihilate the state of Israel. This is Hamas' primary goal," Yousef said.

"In this truth, there is no confusion. I speak as firsthand witness on Hamas and their intention. My father is one of the founders of Hamas movement. I was there when Hamas was born. I was before Hamas was born, and as I said before I will be there after Hamas is dead," he said as the UN delegates applauded. "I am not a part of propaganda. I don't work for nobody. I only represent myself and on this authority I speak, so don't be mistaken and take my words very carefully. Hamas is committing a crime against this generation and the next generations to come, so blaming Israel is not going to solve the problem," Yousef explained.

"Imagine, a 10-year-old child when I disobeyed Hamas, I was tied up to a post and I was whipped by Hamas top leader, top leader, and I don't want to mention his name because he's not worthy, with a electric cable. Every lash I lost my breath until I lost my consciousness. My father was in prison at that time and this leader thought that he was my mentor. This is Hamas discipline. This is how they wanted me to be... to become a violent savage like them," he continued.

"And the very basic intelligence of a child when I felt that that was not natural. It wasn't but I had still to go to the mosque to please my mother and please my father and obey this type of monsters. I hate to talk about my personal struggle and I hate to be in a position to be at defense. He (pointing to Israel's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gilad Erdan) also don't like to be at defense because this is what Hamas did to Israel on October 7th," Yousef noted.

"But this doesn't mean that we are not going to end the war," he said.

During an interview last month with Piers Morgan on his Uncensored talk show, Yousef said Hamas' slaughter of Israelis "opened the gates of hell on the Palestinian people," demonstrating the willingness of Hamas to sacrifice Palestinian children and civilians, according to The Jerusalem Post.

"This is my message as an ex-Hamas member, as a son of one of Hamas' founders: Enough of this! If we don't stop them now, the next war is going to be deadlier," he explained.

Morgan also asked Yousef what his response was to pro-Palestinian activists who blame Israel for the conflict, according to The Jerusalem Post.

"Since my childhood, hearing the stories from {those who are} pro-Palestine and from those who are using the so-called 'Palestinian cause.' They care the least for the Palestinian children and their future. I am the legitimate representative of the Palestinian children. The child within me speaks!" he replied.

"I don't want somebody coming from London or somebody coming from the other side of the world to tell me what is the struggle of the Palestinian children," he added. "The Palestinian children, the Palestinian society have been hijacked by these criminals, and anybody who takes their side is participating in their crime," Yousef added.

He also said true Palestinians don't want their own state that will only be led by corrupt people, The Post reported.

"We don't want a Palestinian state, I don't want a Palestinian state. Palestinian children need education, they need security, they need life. This is what they need, they don't need another corrupt Arab regime," Yousef told Morgan.

As CBN News reported, in July 2019, Yousef's brother, Suheib, became the second son of Sheikh Yousef to flee the terror group and publicly condemn it as "a racist, terror organization."

Palestinians voted Hamas into power in 2007.

"The problem in Gaza is that Hamas hangs on to power by force. If Hamas gave up power, there would be no problems," Suheib said at the time.

Watch Mosab Hassan Yousef's speech to the UN below.