Russia's Secret Space Weapon: White House Forced to Admit Moscow's 'Anti-Satellite Capability'

WASHINGTON – Is Russia planning to put a nuclear weapon in space? That's unclear but the White House confirmed Thursday that Moscow now has an "anti-satellite capability."

"There is no immediate threat to anyone's safety. We're not talking about a weapon that can be used to attack human beings or cause physical destruction here on Earth," said White House National Security spokesman John Kirby.

Still, an anti-satellite weapon could knock out vital communication capabilities across the U.S.

Kirby and the administration spent the day working to calm fears, trying to reassure Americans that Russia's new emerging weapon is not yet operational.

"This is not an active capability but it is potential one we are taking very seriously," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Kremlin is downplaying U.S. concerns and says it's all a ruse to make Congress support aid for Ukraine.

John Hardie with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies tells CBN's Faith Nation it's unclear if Russia is planning to put a nuclear weapon in space or just shoot down satellites. Either way, he says Moscow's latest aggression speaks to its bigger goals.

"The Russians have long seen that space is vital to U.S. military operations and so they want to be able to take that away from us," said Hardie.

It all came to light this week when House Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH) released an urgent message, calling on President Biden to declassify information relating to a "serious national security threat."

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill had mixed reaction to Turner's approach.

"I certainly would not have done it like that," said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD). "But in any event, we are where we are at this point."

"He was absolutely right," said Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA). "Absolutely right. And every single one of you, as American citizens, ought to be thankful that he made the decision that he did."

The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board, meanwhile, argues that Americans need to be aware of the potential threats.

"America is sleep-walking into a new age of military and homeland vulnerability, and political leaders need to tell the public the uncomfortable truth," the board wrote.



Russia's ambitions to target critical satellites, or potentially put a nuclear weapon in space, are both blatant violations of international treaties.

