PRAY: Muslim Extremists Reportedly Kill Christian Evangelist With Sword in Uganda

An evangelist in Uganda was reportedly slaughtered with swords this month after leading Muslims to Jesus.

Yowabu Sebakaki, 52, was allegedly killed by Muslim extremists while returning home on a bike to a village in Nyanza. A man named David Nkomba was with him at the time and recounted what unfolded.

Listen to them on the latest episode of “Quick Start”

Sebakaki was reportedly leading a discipleship class for new believers before the tragic incident, Morning Star News reported.

“Just when we were five kilometers from reaching the homestead, at around 6:20 p.m. a motorcycle came up just behind us, and in no given time Sebakaki was struck with an object, which happened to be a ‘panga’ [long Somali sword] on the back near the neck,” Nkomba told the outlet. “He fell down and … then was cut by another panga at the head. Sebakaki became unconscious due to too much bleeding.”

He continued, “Other attackers were shouting, ‘Your time … has come, and pray hard if your God will save you – you have been deceiving people about life after death given by Issa [Jesus].'”

Nkomba escaped but claims to have recognized one of the assailants as a young radical Muslim.

Sebakaki, who died on his way to the hospital, had reportedly been receiving threats from Islamic extremists. And, in January, he was reportedly beaten by extremists after having a debate — and making a compelling case for Christianity — with Muslim scholars.

In one such threat, militants demanded he “stop preaching as well as converting … faithful Muslims to Christianity.” The menacing message went on to say his life would be endangered if he refused to halt his Gospel-sharing. Read more here.

This news comes after another evangelist, Richard Malinga, was reportedly slaughtered in eastern Uganda earlier this summer by Muslim extremists after he shared the Gospel and converted people to the Christian faith.

As CBN News reported, Malinga’s body was discovered June 17 in a pool of blood and “tied with ropes,” according to a resident who spoke with Morning Star News on condition of anonymity.

Tragically, anti-Christian acts of violence continue in Uganda.

According to Voice of the Martyrs, Uganda is a majority Christian nation, but Islamic extremism is still at work within its borders. This has led to discrimination, persecution, and other chaos. These issues are particularly problematic for Muslims who convert to Christianity.

“Radical Islam’s influence has grown steadily, and many Christians within the majority Muslim border regions are facing severe persecution, especially those who convert from Islam,” the persecution watchdog notes. “Despite the risks, many churches in Uganda have responded by reaching out to their neighbors; many churches are training leaders how to share the Gospel with Muslims and care for those who are persecuted after they become Christians.”

As CBN News previously reported, Twaha Namwoyo, 38, and Nadiimu Katooko, 27, were a husband and wife and the parents of four children in the Ugandan village of Bulalaka. They were killed earlier this year just two months after converting to Christianity. Read more about their story here.