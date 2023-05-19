Operation Blessing Teaches New Skills to Help People Break the Cycle of Poverty

CBN's Operation Blessing is teaching new skills to people in poverty so they can improve their situation.

In Nigeria, Tabitha and her husband worked hard on their farm, struggling to provide for their four children. But the proceeds simply weren't enough to give their children all the things they needed. All too often, the children sometimes went hungry.

Then, Operation Blessing offered their community a course in making pastries, petroleum jelly, and soap. Tabitha saw an opportunity and joined other women in her village to learn some profitable new skills.

"I learned a lot and was open to several possibilities," she said.

Now, Tabitha not only makes necessary items for her own family, but she also earns money after launching her own business and selling her products in multiple villages to make extra income. She and her family look forward to a brighter future.

"Operation Blessing has put joy in my heart and a smile on my face," she said.

