Nicaragua Closes 1,500 Non-Profits and Christian Ministries after Jailing Pastors

The government of Nicaragua has shut down 1,500 non-profit organizations, including hundreds of evangelical religious groups.

They're accused of failing to disclose financial statements, but opponents say it's part of a crackdown on groups that aren't allied with the government.

It's the latest move by the Nicaraguan regime of President Daniel Ortega to consolidate control over the country. Vice President Rosario Murillo and Interior Minister María Amelia Coronel are reportedly directly involved in the ongoing crackdown.

Not only is the government shutting down the non-profit groups, but it's also seizing their assets for the state. Vatican News reports, "The Attorney General's Office will now be responsible for transferring movable and immovable assets on behalf of the State of Nicaragua."

For years the Nicaraguan government has targeted Roman Catholic leaders who have taken a stand against human rights abuses in the country. This time around, Vatican News says some Catholic groups have been targeted but the vast majority of the shuttered ministries were "affiliated with evangelical communities."

Since 2018, over 5,200 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been wiped out by the government.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

From now on, any NGOs that are allowed to keep operating will be forced to "collaborate with state institutions."

As CBN News has reported, additional persecution has been directly aimed at Christian pastors as well. At least 11 evangelical pastors and ministry leaders were imprisoned after holding mass evangelism events in partnership with a U.S. ministry called Mountain Gateway.

In what was described as a "sham trial" they were convicted of money laundering and sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison and $80 million in fines.

READ: Nicaraguan Pastors Facing $80M Fines, Imprisoned with 'No Proof Whatsoever' After Huge Revival

MORE: US Missionary Seeks Capitol Hill Aid for Nicaraguan Pastors Jailed After Mass Evangelistic Campaigns