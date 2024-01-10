People march and pray on the streets in solidarity with the victims of the Christmas Eve attack in north central Nigeria, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Muslim Gunmen Kill 14 More Nigerian Christians After Church Service in Wake of Christmas Massacre

Islamic extremists in Nigeria have continued their attacks into the new year against Christian communities after carrying out widespread murder and other atrocities in multiple locations on Christmas Eve.

An armed group of men killed at least 14 people in the country's Rivers State, who were returning to their homes from a New Year's Eve midnight church service, according to The Guardian.

"The gunmen opened fire on a set of worshippers at about 12:30 am on Monday," said Ugochi Olugbo, a relative of one of the victims.

The Nigeria Independent reported the terrorists ambushed people at two different locations in a coordinated attack on Christians returning from church.

"Fourteen persons died on the spot, while 12 who sustained gunshot wounds were rushed to the hospital and are receiving medical attention," a police source who asked to remain anonymous told the outlet.

DSP Nnamdi Omoni, the police public relations officer for the Rivers State Police Command, said he could not confirm the number of casualties. He told The Independent the commissioner of police, Ahmed Zaki, had launched a manhunt for the gunmen to ensure they are arrested and prosecuted.

More Than 140 Christians Massacred on Christmas Eve

As CBN News has reported, at least 140 people were murdered by gunmen who attacked remote villages over two days in Christian areas of north-central Nigeria's Plateau state. In addition, at least 221 homes were burned, International Christian Concern confirmed.

It was the latest round of mass killings in an ongoing war of ethnic cleansing against Christians in the West African nation. The secular news media blame it on a "farmer-herder crisis," but the attacks are typically carried out by Muslim Fulani herdsmen targeting Christian communities to take their land and resources.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***

This time the assailants targeted 17 neighborhoods during another round of "senseless and unprovoked" attacks, burning down most of the houses in the areas, according to Plateau Gov. Caleb Mutfwang. "It has been a very terrifying Christmas for us here in Plateau," he said.

At the time, Amnesty International Nigeria's office confirmed at least 140 deaths in the Christian-dominated Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi areas, but a higher death toll was expected because more people were missing.

Locals report it took more than 12 hours before security forces responded to their call for help, a common problem for Nigeria's Christians who have lost thousands of loved ones in recent years.

U.K. Christian Ministry Issues Prayer Alert for Nigeria

Release International, a U.K.-based Christian ministry, on Tuesday, posted a prayer alert for Nigeria on its website, saying the death toll among Christians from the Fulani attacks was much higher than previously reported.

The ministry reported its partners said 238 people were killed in attacks by Fulani militants that occurred between December 23 and 30, and more had been killed since.

The governor of Plateau state has declared a week of prayer and mourning, Release International said.

Last Saturday, several hundred people marched and prayed on the streets of the city of Jos, Nigeria. Jos or "J-town" as it is called, is the administrative capital and largest city in Plateau state.

The demonstrators held up signs that read, "A Nigeria We Desire: A Nigeria That is Free from Religious Intolerance."