Millions Ring in New Year as Post-Pandemic Crowds Gather Again

Millions of revelers around the world ushered in 2024. Many cities hosted massive fireworks displays and in New York City, more than a million gathered in Times Square.

Security was tight as more than a million people gathered in Times Square for the iconic ball drop. The city's police department deployed thousands of uniformed and plain clothes officers using barricades and drones to secure the celebrations.

Mayor Eric Adams had ensured the city that the NYPD would deploy "our canines, our horsebacks, our drones, our helicopters, our boats" to keep people safe.



Officials had warned that Times Square could be an attractive target for extremists and violence motivated by the Israel-Hamas war, but fortunately, the New Year's celebrations were peaceful.

In Chicago, days off were canceled so there would be enough officers to handle security.

And in Boston, law enforcement increased where family-friendly "First Night" celebrations went on all day.

The march of midnight from time zone to time zone brought the new year first to places like Australia, where more than a million people watched a pyrotechnic display centered around Sydney's famous Opera House and Harbor Bridge. It would be another 16 hours before New York reached 2024.

Stunning fireworks displays were held in Mexico City where thousands gathered to celebrate. And in Seoul, South Korea they wore traditional costumes as they marched in a parade downtown as the world rang in what it hopes will be a great new year.