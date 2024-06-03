Maldives Bans Israeli Citizens, Christians Leader Issues Warning: 'Not Safe for Any of Us'

The Maldives, a popular tourist destination, has announced it is banning Israelis from entering the country over increasing anger among its Muslim population for the war in Gaza.

President Mohammed Muizzu of the Indian Ocean island nation announced he is enacting a ban this week after receiving a recommendation from his cabinet.

"The Cabinet decision includes amending necessary laws to prevent Israeli passport holders from entering the Maldives and establishing a Cabinet subcommittee to oversee these efforts," his office said in a statement.

Additionally, the president plans to appoint a special envoy to assess the needs of Palestinians to launch a fundraising campaign with the help of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency.

As CBN News reported, UNRWA fired staffers earlier this year because they were suspected of taking part in the Oct. 7 mass terror attack by Hamas on southern Israel.

According to the Department of State, the Maldives' constitution "designates Islam as the state religion, requires citizens to be Muslim, and requires public office holders, including the President, to be followers of Sunni Islam."

"Propagation of any religion other than Islam is a criminal offense and the law criminalizes 'criticism of Islam' and speech 'in a manner likely to cause religious segregation,'" it adds.

Only 11,000 Israelis visited Maldives last year, which was 0.6% of the total tourist arrivals, the Associated Press reports.

Reverend Johnnie Moore, president of The Congress of Christian Leaders, responded to the ban on X saying, "If the Maldives aren't safe for Israelis then they aren't safe for any of us."

The Congress of Christian Leaders is issuing a global travel warning: no Christian should feel safe in a country where Islamic extremists determine national policy. https://t.co/p5gfwRjSMY — Rev. Johnnie Moore ن (@JohnnieM) June 2, 2024

He indicated Christian solidarity with Israelis, saying, "The Congress of Christian Leaders is issuing a global travel warning: No Christian should feel safe in a country where Islamic extremists determine national policy."

Gary Leff for View from the Wing also offered criticism over the country's policy.

"The Maldives has not condemned combatants embedding themselves in hospitals and schools, the use of human shields, or rape of civilian hostages," he wrote. "Make no mistake, this isn't banning world leaders with whom you disagree, it is banning all citizens of the Jewish state."

The State Department issues a warning to travelers to exercise caution in the Maldives due to terrorism.

"Terrorist groups may conduct attacks with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities," the U.S. government warns.

Israel's foreign ministry recommended its citizens avoid the Maldives, even for those with dual citizenship.

"For Israeli citizens already in the country, it is recommended to consider leaving, because if they find themselves in distress for any reason, it will be difficult for us to assist," the ministry said, according to Reuters.

Israeli social media influencer Hananya Naftali urged Israelis and others to visit other beaches where they will "welcome you with open arms and warm hospitality."

