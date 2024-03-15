Korean Christians Seek Spiritual Solutions as N Korea Amps up Threat Level, Gets Closer to Russia

SEOUL - A military exercise between South Korea and U.S. troops expanded this year due to North Korea's increasing nuclear threat.

The joint military exercise called Freedom Shield included air assault, live-fire, and bombing drills to show North Korea the two allies' strength and unity.

In January, Kim Jong Un test-fired cruise missiles and a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan. He also abandoned any reunification effort complaining of South Korea's relationship with the U.S.

A South Korean K1A2 tank fires during a joint live fire exercise, March 14, 2024, as part of the annual Freedom Shield joint military exercise with the U.S. (Jung Yeon-je /Pool Photo via AP)

While some believe Freedom Shield may increase tension, Jung Lin Lee of South Korea's Ministry of Defense believes it's key to maintaining peace in the peninsula.

Lee said, "In 5,000 years of Korean history, South Korea is in war every 20 years. But now Korea has not been in war for 70 years. And I believe this is the result of strong joint military exercises between South Korea and the U.S."



North Korea's strengthened ties with Russia and its growing nuclear threat have made the Korean Peninsula a more dangerous place, leading South Korea to build up its military too. However, Christian Ministries like PEACECOREA are pursuing spiritual solutions to calm the tensions.



Retired military serviceman and PEACECOREA Founder Dr. Moon Young Huh says the South Korean people should also take action to seek peace. He believes prayer and intentionally spreading the gospel to North Korean defectors to share with their families could open a new path to reunification.

"Our Lord wants us to evangelize North Korea. We should pray for that and we should work for that together. Then, we could see the Lord's work in the future," Dr. Huh said.

