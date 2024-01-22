Iran Wreaking Mideast Havoc, Launches Satellite with Reference to 'End Times' Islamic Mahdi

The radical Islamic regime in Iran fueled more attacks and raised serious alarms across various locations in the Middle East over the weekend.

In the case of the two Navy SEALs who've been missing since their mission to seize Iranian missiles on January 11, the U.S. Navy has ended an "exhaustive" search.

The two SEALs are now presumed dead after a 10-day search covering more than 21,000 square miles off the coast of Somalia.

They had been in the process of seizing a ship carrying Iranian-made weapons bound for terrorists in Yemen. The SEALs were operating in rough seas at night when one of them fell into the water and the second jumped in after him.

Iranian-Backed Houthi Terrorists in Yemen

On Saturday, the U.S. carried out new strikes on Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, who have been targeting shipping in the Red Sea. U.S. Central Command said the airstrikes targeted "a Houthi anti-ship missile that was aimed into the Gulf of Aden and was prepared to launch.”

“U.S. forces determined the missile presented a threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region, and subsequently struck and destroyed the missile in self-defense,” a Central Command statement said.

US Forces Under Attack in the Middle East

Meanwhile, attacks on U.S. forces in the Middle East are increasing.

In Iraq, a number of troops are being evaluated for potential traumatic brain injuries after a weekend attack on a joint U.S.-Iraqi air-base.

Iranian-backed forces launched multiple ballistic missiles and rockets at the base Saturday.

U.S. forces have been targeted in more than 100 attacks over the past several months.

Iran Connects Satellite Launch with Apocalyptic Islamic Mahdi

Also on Saturday, the Iranian regime launched a new Soraya satellite into orbit. It's now positioned 460 miles above the Earth's surface. Footage from the rocket launch revealed an Islamic religious verse referring to Shiite Islam's 12th hidden imam, also known as the "mahdi" or "Muslim messiah," written on the side of the rocket.

MUST SEE: Iran's Plan to Destroy Israel, Usher in Muslim 'Messiah'

The United States has previously said Iran’s satellite launches defy a U.N. Security Council resolution, expressing concern that it's part of Tehran's ongoing steps toward developing nuclear missiles.

In a 2023 worldwide threat assessment, U.S. intelligence said the development of satellite launch vehicles “shortens the timeline” for Iran to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBMs) because it uses similar technology.

ICBMs can be used to deliver nuclear weapons, and Iran has vowed to destroy both the U.S. and Israel.

**Please sign up for CBN Newsletters to keep up to date with the news that matters most.***