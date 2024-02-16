Indonesian Christian Church Finally Built After 15-Year Dispute with Muslim Communities

This photo shows an interior view of the auditorium located in the Christian Church of Yasmin's newly completed building. (Photo credit: CBN News)

BOGOR CITY, West Java - In predominantly Muslim Indonesia, it's almost impossible for Christian congregations to build a church building because most Muslim communities won't allow it.

Standoffs often happen in some parts of Indonesia, where radical Muslims threaten and harass Christians who are forced to worship in the streets because the government has shut down their church.

While Indonesia is a mostly Muslim nation, its Constitution guarantees freedom of religion. However, Christian churches are often denied building permits due to public opposition.

One key requirement is the signed approval of 60 neighbors.

In 2006, the Christian Church of Yasmin obtained a building permit from the Bogor city government but soon faced resistance from locals who claimed the congregation forged signatures to meet the requirement. In 2008, the construction permit was revoked and the half-finished building was sealed off.

According to city Mayor Bima Arya Sugiarto, community residents were alarmed about alleged Christian missionary activities and what they perceived as a growing number of churches in Muslim areas.

"The locals reject not only the missionary issue but they have been witnessing some mass actions, demonstrations and so it impacted the social harmony," Sugiarto said.

Because of this fear, the congregation was forced to meet outside to worship.

Tri Santoso, the head pastor of the Christian Church of Yasmin, explained, "We held our service in front of the Presidential Palace. And for more than one year on the sidewalk in front of our unfinished building. We had no problem with the community but there was infiltration from outsiders who organized the protests against us which affected the peace and order in the community."

The issue was finally resolved in 2019 when Sugiarto offered to relocate the church to another site. After 15 long years of struggle, a beautiful church building has been completed where the congregation can freely worship.

An exterior view of the newly completed building of the Christian Church of Yasmin. (Photo credit: CBN News)

According to local authorities and church leaders, the church building is not only a place of worship but a testament that pluralism and religious tolerance exist in Indonesia.

"The lesson learned in the Yasmin church case is to have the willingness to have open dialogue and the commitment of the leaders to solve this problem no matter what. And we have to adhere to that principle which is unity in diversity," Sugiarto said.

Pastor Darwin Darmawan who was part of the negotiating committee, describes the resolution as a miracle and victory for all.

"As citizens, we have to obey the rule. The constitution guarantees we can pray according to our own conviction but on the other side we need to be harmonious with the other members," Santoso said. "The Bogor government gave us land for free and the permit that is very difficult to get."

He added, "We believe that God can use anyone as His instrument to fulfill His plans and He will finish it even if it takes a long process."

