Franklin Graham's 'God Loves You Tour' Reaches 10,000 in London, Next Stop Scotland

More than 10,000 people heard the gospel of Jesus Christ preached Saturday night at London's ExCel Center as evangelist Franklin Graham returned once again to the United Kingdom with his God Loves You Tour.

"I want to say a few words to you tonight because I believe there are people here who have hurting hearts. A lot of people here have been searching and looking and trying to find purpose to what their life is all about," Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), told the audience. "I'm here to say this to you tonight—God loves you! He loves you, and He sent His Son Jesus Christ from heaven to this earth to save you from your sins."

In a tweet, Graham, 71, wrote, "I thank God for the hundreds who came forward at the invitation to turn from their sin & put their faith & trust in Jesus Christ last night. Their lives are changed for eternity!"

What a great night as 10,500+ people came out & filled the ExCeL London for the God Loves You Tour! It was such a privilege to share the hope of the Gospel here. I was able to tell those who came that God loves them & sent His Son Jesus Christ from heaven to earth to save them… pic.twitter.com/capte5rgeJ — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) August 27, 2023

Christians from more than 1,000 churches throughout London partnered with Graham and BGEA for the outreach because they believe there is a continued need for the hope-filled message of the Bible to be shared in their communities, according to the BGEA. The organization also noted this year's attendance at the London event exceeded last year's attendance by several thousand.

In a follow-up tweet, Graham thanked his award-winning musical guests, including CeCe Winans, a 15-time Grammy winner and the best-selling female Gospel artist of all time; three-time Grammy winner Michael W. Smith; and Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling Newsboys.

People from over 1,000 churches partnered with @BGEA to make yesterday's God Loves You Tour event possible. I am so grateful to each one who worked, prayed, prepared, and invited people to come. I also want to thank our friends @MichaelWSmith, @CeCeWinans, @Newsboys,… pic.twitter.com/FPAjbjMvsk — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) August 27, 2023

The BGEA has also announced Graham's God Loves You Tour will make a stop on June 22, 2024, at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, Click Here.

After preaching in London, Graham is scheduled to share the gospel in Essen, Germany, and Rome, Italy this fall.

Last year, Graham brought a successful tour to the cities of Liverpool, South Wales, Sheffield, and London where thousands of people heard a message of hope and God's love from the Bible.

"Last year's God Loves You Tour was a blessing to many people in London. Churches across this city united together to invite people to hear about Jesus Christ's love and forgiveness for them and the eternal hope available in Him," Rev. Hany Abdelmasih, regional minister with London Baptists, said in a press release. "London is the place where you find the world, and it is also a place that needs the Good News of Christ proclaimed again and again."

Since 1999, Graham has held seven evangelistic outreach events in the UK.

Graham's father, the late Billy Graham, also had a profound love and appreciation for the United Kingdom, according to the BGEA. He established the ministry's UK office in London in 1954 and went on to preach in the country more than any other place outside of the United States.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***