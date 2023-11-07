This Film Has Led 200M People to Christ - You Might Be Surprised Who the 2,100th Translation Is For

The Jesus Film Project is continuing on its mission to impact the nations with the Gospel message by reaching an indigenous tribe with its 2,100th translation of the Jesus Film.

The Cru ministry's popular film, based on the Book of Luke, is set to be launched next year in the Waorani language which is spoken by approximately 3,000 indigenous people of Amazonian Ecuador.

"The translation of our telling of Jesus' story into the Waorani language is notable considering the history of Christianity with the Waorani tribe. This initiative was made possible through collaboration between Jesus Film Project and a consortium of indigenous groups, along with the agreement and support of the Waorani elders," explained Chris Deckert, Jesus Film Project's Director of Language Studios.

The Waorani tribe is the same tribe whose warriors martyred five American Christian missionaries, including Jim Elliot and Nate Saint, in 1956 for sharing the gospel.

ITEC, a ministry founded to serve the Waorani people and other people groups has been instrumental in helping Jesus Film Project connect with key leaders within the Waorani community.

Cru Ecuador will be working with ITEC and other ministries to use this new tool to bring the love of Jesus to the Waorani people.

"The ability to release the JESUS film in Waorani is the result of our incredible team's hard work and dedication. We want to ensure the accessibility of the film, not just in the world's most widely spoken languages but also in the heart language of every community. We look forward to witnessing the transformative power of this film among the Waorani people," said Josh Newell, executive director of Jesus Film Project.

To date, more than 200 million people have made decisions to know Jesus Christ after viewing the JESUS film, according to the Jesus Film Project's website. To this day, it remains the world's most translated film.

"The opportunity is great. Scripture tells us the spiritual harvest fields are ripe, and with the help of friends like you, many more unreached peoples can hear and respond to the message of hope in Christ. The time to act is now," reads a statement on their website.