Faith-Based Group Sends Bibles, Food to Persecuted Christians: 'They Will Risk Death for a Bible'

World Help, a faith-based humanitarian group, is trying to help North Korean Christians both in body and spirit by bringing both food and Bibles into the communist country.

Founded in 1991, the organization reports on its website that a historic food shortage is taking place in North Korea due to the pandemic and some of the country's worst droughts in decades. People are desperate for food, but Christians are also requesting something else. They want Bibles even though they could be arrested or killed for owning one.

The Christian Post reports since 2006, World Help has worked with partners to deliver Bibles to North Koreans. Noel Brewer Yeatts, the group's president, told the CP it's the "heartbeat" of his organization.

"When it comes to working in places like North Korea and in persecuted areas of the world and areas of the world that still don't have access to God's Word, it's really how World Help started," Yeatts said. "That is where our foundation was."

Yeatts told the CP World Help's mission is "Help for today; Hope for tomorrow." And this includes the things our body needs like food and clean water and medicines.

"But without faith that feeds our souls, then everything else is a short-term fix. When you focus on both body and soul, we believe that's when true transformation happens in people's lives," Yeatts continued.

Using the same networks to deliver Bibles, World Help is now delivering food supplies to North Koreans.

Yeatts also shared with the CP a statement from one of World Help's partners in North Korea, explaining the people of North Korea are still "desperate for God's Word."

"'And they will risk death for a Bible,'" the World Help partner said. "'Even in the middle of this food shortage and famine, if you put a copy of God's Word and a bag of rice in front of one of these North Korean believers, they will choose the Bible."

If you would like to help provide a Bible and a week's worth of food for a person, click here.

North Korea ranks no. 1 on Open Doors's 2023 World Watch List of the 50 countries around the world where it is most dangerous to be a follower of Jesus Christ.

If discovered by the authorities, believers are either sent to labor camps as political prisoners where the conditions are atrocious, or killed on the spot – and their families will share their fate as well, the report said.



