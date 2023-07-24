Critics Say Biden White House LGBTQ Foreign Policy Becoming National Security Threat

The White House has made the LGBTQ agenda a foreign policy priority.

It's pressuring developing nations to drop their laws against homosexuality, and some believe it is a threat to our national security.



One of the first things President Joe Biden did after entering the White House was to order government agencies to put the United States at the forefront of the global fight against anti-LGBTQ laws in other nations, many of them Christian nations.



He has participated in celebrating the homosexual agenda, and wished members of the community, "Happy Pride year, Happy Pride Life."



Biden has appointed an international envoy for LGBTQ issues and made Pride Month a fixture at U.S. embassies.



This is a major foreign policy shift, de-prioritizing the fight for religious freedom and elevating the struggle for the rights of LGBTQ persons.





Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, told CBN News, "Under the previous administration, religious freedom was a top priority in our foreign policy. Now one of our top – if not the top – issues for this administration is this promotion of LGBTQ."



The Biden administration now stands accused, in the words of one former diplomat, of trying to blackmail Christian nations in sub-Saharan Africa, threatening to hold back assistance if they don't support LGBT. It vows to threaten nations with "the full range of diplomatic and assistance tools and, as appropriate, financial sanctions, visa restrictions, and other actions."



"Countries are being forced to change policies, whether it be pronouns, whether it be legal recognition of certain behaviors in exchange for our foreign expenditures and foreign aid," Perkins noted. "This is ideological colonialism. This is imposing this leftist view on these other nations, to force countries to do things that are opposed to their values."

So far, U.S. pressure on African Christian nations has not worked. Uganda toughened its laws against LGBTQ this year, making the punishment for homosexuality life in prison, and the death sentence for homosexual sex with a minor or infecting someone with a lifelong illness like HIV.

Kenya and Ghana are both looking to toughen existing laws already criminalizing LGBTQ.

Ugandan President Museveni told other African leaders last month that: "Africa should provide the lead to save the world from this degeneration and decadence which is really very dangerous for humanity."



Samuel Mukundi, president of the Kenya Movement of Catholic Professionals and a U.N..-trained human rights advocate, told us the Biden administration push for LGBTQ is an attack on African families, which are foundational not only in Christianity, but in African tradition.

"We have so many issues to deal with, why are you pushing something that is not a priority? Why are you trying to really come and mix us up?" Mukundi asked.

He added, "So, from a cultural perspective, we feel it's an affront. It's a war that has been declared. This is a foreign ideology that is being pushed down on us, you normalize what is abnormal."

Some believe the White House LGBTQ policy has now become a national security issue. While America forces on African nations what many see as a dangerous sexual ideology, China is helping them build roads and bridges.



Senator J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), said, "We have a foreign policy right now – I hate to say it – from the Biden administration that is based on hectoring and moralizing. It's based on taking the most radical far left ideas and basically building a moralizing foreign policy around that."



With the risk of pushing more developing nations into the arms of communist China. Dale Hurd, CBN News.

