Court Rules 4-Year-Old Can Be Forced to Join LGBTQ Pride Parade

CBN News
05-04-2023

A primary school in London recently forced a 4-year-old Christian boy to participate in an LGBTQ pride parade.

When the parents sued the school claiming their religious and parental rights had been violated, a central London court ruled against them.

Appearing on this week's episode of The Global Lane, the boy's mom, Izzy Montague suggested she's appealing the court's decision because no child should be forced to violate their religious beliefs to celebrate gay pride.

