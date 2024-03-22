Christian Artist Canceled, Investigated by Police for Biblical Beliefs: 'Complete Madness'

A Christian artist in the U.K. is suing a local council after being banned from her own exhibition and reported to the police for saying that it is harmful for children to try to change their sex.

Victoria Culf was told by Watford Borough Council representatives that police were investigating her for comments she made that were critical of transgender ideology, according to the Christian Legal Centre.

"They were told that a 'non-crime hate incident' had been recorded against Mrs. Culf's name without her knowledge," the organization explained.

The incident surrounded a conversation initiated with Culf by a council employee while she was setting up an exhibition at the Watford Museum.

The employee shared that her child was socially transitioning, trying to get puberty blockers from the Tavistock Gender Identity Clinic, and that as a family they had been affirmed and supported by other people.

While making a cup of tea, Culf politely told the mom that because of her Christian beliefs and her experience working with children and young people, she believed transitioning was harmful.

"Truth is a person and his name is Jesus," Culf recalled saying. "I feel it is important to be truthful even if it is slightly uncomfortable."

During the conversation with the employee she added that "the discredited Tavistock Clinic, which has been plagued by scandal, should be shut down" and that puberty blockers are harmful to children.

LATEST: England Bans Most Puberty Blockers, Says Little Evidence to Show It Is Safe for Kids

"I wouldn't be being true to myself if I agreed with you," she told the employee.

Although the conversation ended calmly and amicably, the council employee shared an angry post on X saying she had been "subjected" to a "transphobic rant."

The Watford Museum informed Culf the next day that there were allegations of "harassment" against her and she could not enter the exhibition without giving 24 hours' notice because the council had to "safeguard" the council worker.

Culf was also told by the museum that police were investigating the incident as a "hate crime" and that she should prepare a statement.

"When I received the call to tell me that the police were investigating me, I was so shocked," the artist of 20 years recalled. "I was afraid that the police were going to turn up on my doorstep at any moment and arrest me in front of my children."

"It was just complete madness to me," she added. "The conversation I had had was calm and considered and I had expressed care and concern for her family. What I did not do was affirm another child 'transitioning' to another gender backed by their parents and getting puberty blockers from the discredited Tavistock Clinic."

Culf later learned her artwork was damaged and she was also excluded from a community art project organized by BEEE Creative, allegedly due to council pressure.

Local authorities retracted allegations that Culf's remarks constitute a "non-crime hate incident" after the High Court ruled that recording such incidents is a "significant interference with the right to freedom of expression", and therefore illegal.

Culf, however, is suing the Watford Borough Council on the grounds of breach of contract, discrimination, harassment, misfeasance in public office, negligence, intimidation, defamation, conspiracy, and malicious falsehood.

She is seeking damages, a written formal apology, and the lifting of restrictions that keep her from going to the museum. Culf is also asking that a retraction of the allegations be made and given to all parties, and that the council make a commitment that nothing like this will happen again.

"I am determined to fight for justice and to speak about what has happened to me. I believe there are probably many other Christian artists, and artists from all walks of life, who have been treated similarly and have had to suffer in silence," Culf said.

"We cannot allow this trans tyranny in our culture to trample over beliefs that are protected in law, backed by expert evidence and which truly safeguard vulnerable children," said Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, in a statement.

"Sanity must prevail. The fear that professionals feel over speaking truth on these must end," she added.

