BREAKING: Young US Missionary Couple Among 3 Murdered by Gunmen in Haiti's Capital

A U.S. missionary couple was abducted, shot, and killed by criminal gang members in Haiti’s capital after ministering at a youth group activity at a local church, according to a police official and their missions group.

Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, did not mince words after learning about the slaying of a Missouri state representative’s daughter and son-in-law.

“God bless Davy and Natalie,” he wrote in a post to Truth Social. “Such a tragedy. Haiti is totally out of control. Find the killers NOW!!!”

Missouri state Rep. Ben Baker (R) announced Friday that a Haitian gang killed his daughter Natalie and son-in-law Davy Lloyd serving as missionaries there.

“My heart is broken in a thousand pieces,” Baker wrote on Facebook. “I’ve never felt this kind of pain.”

He continued, “Most of you know my daughter and son-in-law Davy and Natalie Lloyd are full-time missionaries in Haiti. They were attacked by gangs this evening and were both killed. They went to Heaven together. Please pray for my family. We desperately need strength. And please pray for the Lloyd family as well. I have no other words for now.”

Natalie and Davy were working with Missions in Haiti, Inc., a ministry organization founded in 2000 by Davy’s parents, David and Alicia Lloyd.

In a separate Facebook post, the mission organization stated the young couple were leaving the church building Thursday night after a youth service when “they were ambushed by a gang of [three] trucks full of guys.”

Listen to the latest episode of the “Quick Start” Podcast

“Davy was taken to the house, tied up and beat[en],” the post continued. “The gang then took our trucks and loaded everything up they wanted and left. Another gang came after to see what was going on and if they could help, so they say. No one understood what they were doing. [We’re] not sure what took place, but one was shot and killed and now this gang went into full attack mode.”

A couple hours later, the ministry provided an update, stating the couple had been murdered.

“We are all devastated,” they wrote.

Christian singer and speaker Sean Feucht spoke out in support of the Bakers and Lloyds, too. The “Let Us Worship” leader urged his fan base to pray for Baker and his family.

“His daughter and son-in-law were missionaries in Haiti, loved Jesus and preach[ed] the Gospel and were just martyred for their faith in Jesus Christ,” he wrote on Facebook.

Natalie and Davy Lloyd were married in June 2022 and moved to Haiti three months later. Please be in prayer for the Lloyd and Baker families and for the Missions in Haiti, Inc., team.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***