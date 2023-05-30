Both Moscow and Kyiv Attacked as Ukraine War Intensifies

This photo shows a part of an apartment building that was reportedly damaged by a Ukrainian drone in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo)

There were new escalations in the war between Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday with attacks on the capital cities of both countries.

In Moscow, a drone strike marked the city's first real exposure to the fighting. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces intercepted at least eight drones before they hit their targets, and called the incident a "terrorist attack."

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia can now take, "the most severe measures," yet, against Ukraine. Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, deny responsibility. One presidential adviser did admit he was pleased to "observe" the attacks and predicted more to come.

Meanwhile, Russia continues its recent bombarding of Kyiv. A rare daytime attack on Monday sent residents running for shelter. Following at least 17 attacks on the capital this month alone, Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the barrage isn't causing the blow to morale he believes Putin is after.

"(Vladimir) Putin needs Ukraine without Ukrainians. It's terrorism. Everyone, yes, of course, is worried about that. Russians want to bring depression to our people. Instead of depression, the people are very angry," Klitschko said.

As Russia ramps up its missile and drone attacks, the commander of Ukrainian armed forces says a long-awaited counteroffensive is coming. Over the weekend, he posted a video to Twitter, showing troops preparing for battle, using Western vehicles, artillery, and rocket launchers. The caption read: "The time has come to take back what belongs to us."

The time has come to take back what belongs to us. pic.twitter.com/sH1Yrggg8U — Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (@CinC_AFU) May 27, 2023

The secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council is holding his cards close to the vest, saying the counteroffensive could come, "Tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, or in a week."

