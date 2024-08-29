American Teacher Helps Myanmar Refugee Kids Build a Better Future

MAESOT, Thailand - Civil war has ravaged Myanmar for decades. And since a 2021 coup, the UN reports more than 3 million people have been forced from their homes, most of them children.

After escaping war-torn Myanmar, many of them find refuge by attending Sunday school in a Burmese Christian church.

American Jeffrey McConnell volunteers here on weekends to teach the Bible, English, and social skills. During the week, he teaches in a Christian school where most students are refugees. McConnell tells CBN News how they share heartbreaking stories about Myanmar's military, the Tatmadaw's brutality against their families.

"She was Karen and her father was a worker for the Resistance. You know the fact that he defended his family and his people against the Tatmadaw, from the atrocities of the Tatmadaw."

"He was wanted for 'murder,' and so when the Tatmadaw came into the village, they said this man is guilty of murder and we will execute him. And when he was asked for a final request, he said I would like to see my daughter. So they brought the daughter to him. She held his hand and he was executed," McConnell said.



Filled with compassion towards these suffering children, McConnell regularly treats them to fun activities like taking them to a nearby stream for a swim.

"They feel good about themselves. This in contrast as so many people tend to see them as oh these are the poor refugee children. I want the world to know these are children and they have the same hopes and dreams that all children have. And in that sense, we want to fulfill their hopes and dreams," McConnell said.

He helped enroll Ruth, one of the refugees, in the school where he teaches.

McConnell added, "She has so many leadership qualities. If she finishes the program, she can possibly be given a scholarship to the United States and Australia."



Ruth's mother, Thidar, shared, "In Myanmar, we were very poor. We struggled to be able to eat one meal each day. We did not get good education. Here, the pastor shared about Jesus. And after we received Jesus, Ruth was born. I believe God will give Ruth an excellent life."

Ruth shared her dream, "I thank Jesus I can study. I pray that I will be a translator."



McConnell said that teaching these children from Myanmar is the most fulfilling part of teaching overseas. "When I see these children in eternity, we will be rejoicing together. I am surprised when people say Teacher Jeff you're doing so much for them. They're doing just as much for me. Their precious little smile, their hugs, their friendships," McConnell said.

