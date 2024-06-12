Will Hunter Biden Do Time? Fallout from the Historic Trial

The fallout from the conviction of Hunter Biden on three federal gun charges highlights yet again the partisan divide in the country.

Biden's conviction has rekindled the debate on what some call a two-tiered justice system. Yet perhaps the strangest outcome might be the defense of gun rights for the son of a President who wants more gun control.

The jury convicted Hunter Biden of three felony counts related to lying about using drugs on a gun purchase form.

It's the first time the child of a sitting president has been convicted of a felony.

The special counsel who led the investigation, U.S. Attorney David Weiss, said even the president's son isn't above the law.

"This case was about the illegal choices the defendant made while in the throes of addiction, his choice to lie on a government form when he bought a gun and a choice to then possess that gun," he said.



But Miranda Devine, a columnist at the paper that broke the story about Hunter Biden's laptop which triggered the investigation, told the Will Cain Show that prosecutors ignored major crimes committed by the Bidens.

Devine said it was "...a measure of accountability, but it doesn't touch anywhere near what the real crimes that were on the laptop, which is the influence pedaling by the Biden family using Joe Biden with his ready involvement in cashing in millions of dollars from our adversaries overseas."

The chair of the House Republican Conference, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-New York), wants further investigations.

"Today is the first step in delivering accountability for the Biden crime family. We must and we will continue as House Republicans to investigate the Biden crime family," Stefanik said.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer is calling on the Justice Department to launch an investigation based on its probe into Biden family business dealings alleging influence peddling.

Shortly after his son was convicted in his federal gun trial in Delaware, President Joe Biden addressed a gun control group in Washington, calling for a ban on assault-style weapons and universal background checks for firearms purchases.

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden's lawyers may argue on appeal his Second Amendment gun rights were violated, referring to laws that prohibit drug addicts from buying guns.

While Hunter Biden faces a maximum of 25 years in prison for the three felony convictions, legal expert Jonathan Turley says the odds favor no jail time.

But Turley added that U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika may surprise everyone.

"She may not be in a generous mood...and she may feel that a little jail time might be warranted," Turley said.

Joe Biden has said he will not pardon his son.

Hunter Biden's legal woes are not over. The President's son faces another trial on tax charges in the middle of his father's reelection campaign.