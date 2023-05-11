What the Pandemic Taught Us About Government Overreach

Gary Lane
After three years, the World Health Organization has declared that COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency. 

In the wake of the pandemic, what lessons have we learned from the experience including the shutdowns, mask requirements, and vaccine mandates?

On this week's episode of The Global Lane, we spoke with Leslie Manookian, the head of the Health Freedom Defense Fund which successfully challenged Centers for Disease Control mask mandates in federal court.

Manookian says one big insight is how the government can quickly exceed its authority by imposing mandates on healthy Americans.

