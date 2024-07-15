WATCH: Republican Convention Begins, Trump Announces His Vice Presidential Pick

Former President Donald Trump was officially voted in as the Republican presidential nominee Wednesday, and he revealed who he has picked to be his vice presidential running mate.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced he has chosen J.D. Vance, the junior U.S. senator from Ohio.

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," the announcement states.

"J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D.'s book, Hillbilly Elegy, became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country. J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond…."

The major announcement comes as Trump is in Milwaukee for the first day of the Republican National Convention. Happening almost simultaneously with his VP announcement, convention delegates also voted to make Trump the official Republican nominee for president.

Pro-life praise for the choice came instantly from SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser.

"J.D. Vance is an exceptional selection as President Trump's running mate. His courage in exposing the Democrats' agenda of abortion for any reason, even in the seventh, eighth, or ninth month, helped propel him to a decisive victory in the 2022 midterm elections. Vance's hardscrabble upbringing informs his compassionate approach to this issue. He saw firsthand how the deck can be stacked against women facing unexpected pregnancies if they do not have the support and resources they need, even though most would rather choose life. His ability to compellingly share these stories on a national stage will surely be an asset. During his time in the Senate, he has earned an A+ on our Scorecard," she said.

Meanwhile, Trump told The Washington Examiner earlier that he has rewritten his RNC speech he's set to deliver in Milwaukee on Thursday in the aftermath of nearly being killed in an attempted assassination at his rally Saturday.

“The speech I was going to give on Thursday was going to be a humdinger,” he told the news outlet.

Trump says he will now call for a new effort at national unity. “This is a chance to bring the whole country, even the whole world, together. The speech will be a lot different, a lot different than it would’ve been two days ago,” he said.