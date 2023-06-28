Want to Study the New Testament? Cedarville University Has Free Online Bible Course

Cedarville University is offering a unique learning opportunity for adults to take its New Testament Literature class without charge.

The course, taught by Dr. J. Michael McKay, associate professor of biblical theology at the Cedarville, Ohio, school.

The New Testament class is part of the Bible minor offered by the university. Every lecture from each recorded class is also listed online. The online courses are self-guided and you can access them at cedarville.edu/bibleminorproject.

Founded in 1887, one of Cedarville's distinctives as an evangelical Christian university is its Bible minor, which all students— regardless of academic major — must complete. Regent University in Virginia Beach, VA has a similar Bible-based minor requirement on Christianity & Culture.

Cedarville's 15 credit-hour minor includes The Bible and the Gospel, Old Testament Literature, New Testament Literature, Theology I, and Theology II.

With the addition of the New Testament course, four of those courses are available for online learning. The Bible and the Gospel course has been recorded and will be added soon, according to Cedarville.

In addition, three out of the five Bible minor courses are also available on CU Enrich, an online platform that includes notes, PowerPoint slides, and even the opportunity to earn a certificate. Students can enroll in the free course by creating an account at cedarville.edu/enrich. The course New Testament Literature will go live on CU Enrich this August.

"The Bible minor is designed to ground students in the Scriptures by teaching proper interpretation, the content of the Old and New Testaments, and regular habits of reading," Dr. Trent Rogers, Cedarville University's dean of the School of Biblical and Theological Studies, said in a press release.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 5,082 undergraduate, graduate, and dual-enrolled high school students in more than 175 areas of study.

Cedarville is one of the largest private universities in Ohio. It reports being recognized nationally for its Christian community, rigorous academic programs, including graduate ministry programs, high graduation, and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and the #4 national ranking by the Wall Street Journal for student engagement.