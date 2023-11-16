'Wake-Up Call': Israeli-American Noa Tishby Warns US What Happened Oct. 7 Can Happen Here

Well-known Israeli-American activist Noa Tishby once served as her country's first envoy for combating antisemitism. While she no longer holds that official role, her advocacy for her homeland continues, especially after October 7.

"This time around they not only did it in the worst of ways," Tishby told CBN News. "Beheading of babies in their cribs, the burning of entire families alive, the taking of pregnant woman and slashing her belly and pulling out her fetus and beheading the fetus."

Tishby is no stranger to the fight against anti-Jewish hatred, something that has risen since Israel began fighting to end Hamas' stranglehold on Gaza.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, following the October 7th massacre, a significant spike in antisemitic incidents has been reported across the U.S.

Cases of harassment, vandalism, and assault have jumped by almost 400 percent.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Tishby recently told the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) that underlying messaging paved the way for the Hamas attack and the atmosphere that has followed.

"The grooming, ongoing grooming of western civilization through universities, the media, social media, so that when the time came and the Islamic Nazis carried out the act of genocide many in the West would celebrate it, justify it, and no longer tell the difference between good and evil," she said during a recent speech.

Pro-Palestinian protests have broken out worldwide on college campuses and in major cities around the country and internationally. Countless protesters have gone around ripping down posters of Jewish hostages still held captive by Hamas.

"It's just horrifying to me how American youth have been brainwashed so badly to think that tearing down a photo of a kidnapped child is God's work," Tishby commented. "It defies logic on so many levels."

She added, "It's fine if you don't agree with Israeli policies. That's totally ok. You don't like the government. That's totally fine. What is your excuse when there's been intent to kidnap a child or to rape or murder a baby?"

In September, Tishby reached out through the renowned entertainment magazine Variety to write about the dangers of antisemitism masquerading as anti-Zionism – the movement for the self-determination and statehood of the Jewish people in their ancestral homeland.

"This obsessive hatred towards Israel is nothing but antisemitism in disguise," said Tishby. "So, when the Variety thing came out, I wrote an epilogue afterwards to just be like, 'I wrote this before this happened,' and here it is upon us."

Tishby, who is also the author of the book Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth, condemns the phrase "From the River to the Sea" which has become a rallying cry at many pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

"The river is the Jordan River. The sea is the Mediterranean Sea. And 'From the River to the Sea, Palestine will Be Free' means ethnically cleansing Jews from their ancestral land. There is no other meaning to it," Tishby explained.

She also pushes back against those trying to equate the October 7 attack with Israel's military campaign in Gaza while also condemning the Hamas act of hiding behind innocent Palestinians.

"Hamas has effectively turned Gaza into a terrorist base; the entire city," said Tishby. "Their intent is to use Palestinian people as human shields and get as many casualties as they possibly can while their leaders are hiding underground. The blood is on Hamas' hands."

Meanwhile, the vocal activist warns that this entire moment should be seen as a wake-up call to the U.S. and other countries.

"This culture is not just out to get us – the culture of enacting a worldwide Islamic caliphate. I'm not making this up. This is not just about the Jews. It's about the Jews and also Spain is a Muslim country just waiting to happen. And then infidels in the U.S. need to be taken care of."

"This expansionistic, aggressive, backward culture – I'm talking about the extremes – is coming to get all of us. So, we better be on the defense," she explained.